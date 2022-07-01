Neymar agrees with PSG departure and destination could be Chelsea, French press reports

the relationship of Neymar as Paris Saint-Germain gained a new chapter, and every day that passes seems to get further away. days after the The Country news that the player was informed that he is no longer part of the French club’s plans for next season, the local press said this Thursday that the Brazilian is in agreement with an eventual departure and may change airs next year. O Chelsea could be the star’s fate.

According to publication of Le ParisienNeymar and his staff would have been disappointed with the president’s recent comments Nasser Al-Khelaifi. The representative said that the new era of PSG would have the French striker Kylian Mbappe as a symbol of the team and that, under the management of sporting director Luis Campos, there would be no room for “ostentation and glitter”. The speech was understood as an indirect to shirt 10, Neymar.

The strained relationship with Mbappé would be one of the main reasons for Neymar’s departure from PSG. During the talks for the renewal, the French star would have complained to the Parisian board of the Brazilian’s indiscipline during the training routine and in the recovery of injuries. Mbappé agreed last month to stay until 2025, in a long soap opera that almost ended with the young star at Real Madrid.

Also according to Parisien, the departures of Leonardo from the position of sporting director and of players with whom the Brazilian had morals in the dressing room, such as the Argentines Paredes and Di María, are weighing in creating an unfavorable environment for the striker. A goodbye, however, is not so easy. With a contract until 2025 – with automatic renewal for another two years -, the Brazilian has another 200 million euros (R$ 1 billion) to receive from PSG. With the payment of the amount out of the question to get rid of the star of the Brazilian team, the board seeks interested in the business, even knowing that few clubs are capable of carrying out an operation with such high values.

Clubs led by Arabs, as well as PSG, would be the most financially capable of hiring Neymar. But with Manchester City uninterested and Newcastle out of UEFA competition, there are even fewer options left. According to L’Team, Chelsea would have emerged as a likely destination for the striker. The London team was recently acquired for R$ 15.8 billion by a consortium led by businessman Todd Boehly, a partner at the Los Angeles Dodgers, and seeks to strengthen its squad.

At Chelsea since 2020, when he left PSG, defender Thiago Silva spoke out in defense of the signing of Neymar. The English team is currently commanded by German coach Thomas Tuchel, with whom the Brazilian striker lived his best moments in the French team. As reported by L’Teamthere is still no official proposal from the English for the striker, but the land of the Queen would be an alternative that interests Neymar as a sports project.