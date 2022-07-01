Neymar’s staff opens talks with European giant, and Brazilian is close to leaving Paris

Can you imagine seeing Neymar in the biggest league of European football today? Well, leaving PSG, the star may have his fate sealed in the Premier League, in the new season that will start in the Old Continent. With a contract until July 2025, shirt 10 was informed with the new board to look for a new club.

Looking for a new club, the Chelsea, from Tuchel, could be the destiny of the shirt 10. The first conversations with the London club were started to better understand what both parties want. Chelsea is one of the few clubs that is financially able to bear Neymar’s costs, in addition to the Tuchel factor weighing in on a possible decision. But it’s not easy, as Neymar has a salary that is totally unrealistic even for England football.

In addition to Chelsea, the player’s staff analyzes other clubs in the European football market, but knows that it is a big task, since Neymar will have to reduce his monthly salary to play for another team.

In Brazil, Santos has a meeting scheduled with the player’s father to better understand what Neymar wants for the future, but he has already received from the agent that, at the moment, there is no chance of a deal being sealed. Santos’ idea is to show Neymar that he is interested.

Neymar in the market

On the market, Neymar’s football is valued at 75 million euros. Years ago, shirt 10 had his football reaching the mark of 222 million euros.