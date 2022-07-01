‘No we already have’

President Andres Rueda dreams of Neymar’s return to Santos. The president is aware of all the difficulties, but keeps in touch with the PSG star’s father and expects a “signal” from Menino da Vila.

Neymar could be traded by PSG in the next international transfer window. According to “El País”, the loan is not ruled out.

“I usually talk to Neymar’s father, we exchange ideas and it’s part of our daily lives. With this opportunity and what happens to him at PSG, Santos will always leave the doors open and dream. Neymar at his house. When he left, he said he would go and come back. We talked, we know it’s difficult and a dream, but we don’t have it. We’re talking, we’re going to talk and it’s a dream. , said Andres Rueda, to “Radar Esportivo”, from Rádio Guarujá.

Santos believes that, if Neymar really leaves PSG, his destiny will be another club in Europe. The Fish, however, will not fail to try. The trump card would be to keep the striker in high gear ahead of the Qatar World Cup in November.

in contact with the UOL Esportesources linked to the Brazilian’s staff say that there was no communication from the French club in the sense of leaving: Neymar is on vacation in Brazil and there has been no meeting with PSG officials to discuss his future.

This afternoon (30), Neymar went to his institute in the city of Praia Grande, in Baixada Santista. The striker promised to pay a visit to CT Rei Pelé, but there is no appointment scheduled.