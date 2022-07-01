Nuuvem has a promotion with up to 90% off for PC games

Estimated reading time: two minutes

Nuuvem is one of the stores best known for its promotions, in the case of offering the promotion on games that the public is usually waiting for and of course, at a good price.

But despite all these advantages, discounts and promotions are usually for a limited time and are only available for a few days. This time, Nuuvem is offering a promotion with up to 90% off on some titles such as resident Evil 4, Silent Hill: Homecoming and Batman Arkham Collection.

The promotion is available until next Sunday (03), check out some of the games that are on sale:

Games on Promotion

Tekken 7: BRL 19.48

No Man’s Sky: R$59.99

The Talos Principle: BRL 6.99

Silent Hill Homecoming: R$3.49

Batman Arkham Collection: R$29.99

Naruto to Boruto Shinobi Striker: R$23.99

Dragon Ball FighterZ Ultimate Edition: R$42.49

Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition: R$94.99

Resident Evil 4 Ultimate HD Edition: R$9.99

Resident Evil Village: R$84.99

To check out these and other games on sale, just access the Nuuvem website.