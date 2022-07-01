Oi (OIBR3) and other companies to keep an eye on today – Money Times

THE Hey (OIBR3; OIBR4) is one of the highlights of the corporate news with the information that the member of the board of directors Roger Solé Rafols submitted a request to resign from his position, for personal reasons.

Among stock exchange companies, there are news regarding the payment of earnings. The board of directors of D’Or Network (RDOR3) approved this Thursday (30) the distribution of approximately R$ 219.3 million in interest on equity (JCP), corresponding to R$0.11113204945 per share.

already the eternal (ETER3) approved a new policy of dividends it’s from interest on equity. The amount to be distributed (payout) will be 25% of profit in the first, second and third quarters. In the fourth quarter, the distribution may exceed 25%.

Shopping

Corporate news is also buzzing with takeover announcements. THE SYN Prop & Techformerly known as Cyrela Commercial Properties, announced the purchase of 10% of startup CondoConta for US$ 4.46 million.

THE Being Educational (SEER3) informed that it acquired, through its subsidiary Cenesup (Centro Nacional de Ensino Superior), 100% of the share capital of a new company to be constituted by Educadora Sete de Setembro, which will maintain the Centro Universitário 7 de Setembro (UNI7), in Fortaleza (CE). The deal was concluded through a quota purchase and sale agreement.

On the eve, the papers gives Fleury (FLRY3) lead the rise in the Ibovespa (IBOV), after the company announced the merger with Hermes Pardini (PARD3).

TC

O TC Traders Club (TRANS3) said through a material fact that he has been the target of a disinformation campaign better known by the acronym “FUD” (fear, uncertainty and doubt).

The campaign is used to negatively affect people’s perceptions of a particular company by disseminating false information, in order to cause concern and doubts about a company’s honesty or reputation.

“The company warns that the disclosure of this type of information, of unidentified authorship, about securities issuers can be a form of market manipulation through the dissemination of fake news to the detriment of the regular functioning of the capital market and the investing public” .

On Thursday, TC’s shares plummeted 27.09% amid information that the company was being investigated by the CVM, also reiterated by an anonymous video that circulates in WhatsApp groups. “The company vehemently refutes the content of the accusations made in the aforementioned video”, says the company in an excerpt from the document.

