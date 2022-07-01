Olimpia wins Atlético-GO and opens up advantage in the South American Round of 16

Atlético-GO got into trouble in the Copa Sudamericana. The team from Goiás lost to Olímpia (PAR), today, by 2 to 0, at Defensores del Chaco, in the first leg of the round of 16 and will have to seek the result next week, in front of their fans.

Forward Derlis González, ex-Santos, was the highlight of the match. He scored the first goal of the game, at the end of the first half, on a rebound after a beautiful save by goalkeeper Ronaldo, and assisted Alejandro Silva to extend the ball in the 11th minute of the final stage. The player was named the best on the field.

With the result, Olimpia can even lose by a goal difference that advances to the quarterfinals. Atlético-GO, on the other hand, is looking for a victory by three goals difference to stay alive in the competition. A Brazilian triumph by the difference of two goals takes the dispute to penalties – an away goal is no longer a tiebreaker.

Atlético-GO and Olimpia will meet again next Thursday (7), at 21:30 (Brasília time), at Serra Dourada, for the return of the round of 16 of the continental competition.

Previously, Dragão will host São Paulo, this Sunday, at 4 pm (GMT), at Antônio Accioly, for the 15th round of the Brazilian Championship.

The game

The match started lukewarm at Defensores de Chaco, with Olimpia controlling the actions of the game and Atlético-GO cornered in their field. The scenario improved in the second half of the initial stage. The team from Goiás knew how to get out of the Paraguayan pressure, balanced the match and almost opened the scoring with Luiz Fernando in a kick from outside the area. Olimpia responded with a submission by Recalde, who stopped in a great defense by Ronaldo.

The exchange, however, was good for Olimpia, who opened the scoring in the 36th minute of the first half. In a good move from the right, Derlis González took advantage of a rebound after a beautiful defense by Ronaldo and scored the first goal of the game. To make matters worse, Atlético lost Jorginho in the 44th minute of the initial stage, injured.

Olimpia players celebrate Derlis Gonzalez’s goal over Atlético-GO for the Sudamericana Image: NORBERTO DUARTE / AFP

Atlético-GO returned connected to the game and hit the Paraguayan post at 5 minutes of the second half, in a submission by Marlon Freitas. In the next minute, Airton invaded the area, finished, and goalkeeper Olveira palmed. Olimpia, however, put an end to the Brazilian reaction by extending it in the 11th minute, with Alejandro Silva, who received a free-kick from Delis González in the penalty area.

With the advantage in the marker, the Paraguayan team sought to manage the match and explore counterattacks to kill the game. Atlético-GO, on the other hand, tried to at least reduce the damage for the return game. The Brazilian club exchanged passes in the attacking field, put pressure on the home team’s defensive system, put goalkeeper Olveira to work, but was unable to swing the net.