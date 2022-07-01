On the way to health clinic to help newborn, family overturns car: father, mother and baby die | Mato Grosso do Sul

The overturn of a car left three people from the same family killed in Jaraguari (MS) – 55 km from Campo Grande, on Thursday afternoon (30). Among the victims was a 3-month-old baby, according to the Civil Police.

The family was on their way to the city’s health clinic when the driver lost control of the vehicle on MS-244. According to the Civil Police, the family had been in the city for about three months, where the couple works on a farm.

As it turned out, while the father was working, the newborn began to feel sick. Desperate, the couple ran off on their way to a health facility. On the way, the driver lost control of the steering wheel and the car ended up overturning.

Police said the baby was thrown out of the rear window with the impact of the crash. He and his 34-year-old father died at the scene of the accident. The 32-year-old mother was rescued and taken in the municipality ambulance to a health unit, but she also could not resist her injuries.

Born in Maringá (PR), the family will be veiled in the city. The bodies were released in the early hours of this Friday (1st), and are on their way to Paraná.

In addition to the baby, the accident victims also have a 12-year-old daughter. The girl was at school at the time of the rollover, so she was not in the vehicle. According to the report, she will stay with relatives, in Rio Verde de Mato Grosso.

Forensics were called and the dynamics of the accident is being investigated.