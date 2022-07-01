Only 1% of people find the 6 letters “Y” in the image: can you do it?

A new internet challenge has generated confusion in the minds of many internet users. The objective is very simple, at least it seems to be. Just find six letters “Y” present in an image full of letters “X”. It may seem easy, but you just have to look at it to understand that the challenge is “thick skin”.

New internet challenge to find lyrics

The challenge was proposed by tiktoker Rana Arshad, who always launches quizzes and other internet riddles for his followers. According to the boy, 99% of people are unable to find the letters “Y” successfully.

“99% of people can’t solve this. Are you able to find all the ‘Y’s in this image? I’ll give you a hint: There are a total of six!” This is the message that the influencer posted on his TikTok profile.

Check out where the answers to the challenge are

If you’re having trouble finding the hidden letters, the answers can be pretty simple. In fact, after locating where the “Ys” are among the other elements, you will hardly be able to fail to see them again.

The first Y is on the first line, in place of the second letter. Well, you must have looked several times there, but you couldn’t find it before. This is due to an optical illusion effect that confuses the X strokes with the Y strokes. Your eye cannot tell the differences between the two letters.

The second Y is on the second row in ninth position, counting from left to right. Another Y is third from left to right in the fifth row.

All other Y letters are found on the eighth line, ninth line and eleventh line. Ready! Did you find everything? Congratulations, but keep testing your skills with other attention and perception challenges.