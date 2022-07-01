Operation ‘Light in Childhood’: Child pornography suspects arrested in Franca and Batatais | Ribeirao Preto and France

According to the police, one of the 21-year-olds is a resident of Franca. The other, 43, lives in Batatais. Electronic devices such as cell phones and computers with sexual images of children were seized in their homes.

The operation in the region was led by delegate Juliana da Silva Paiva, from the Women’s Defense Police Station (DDM) in Franca. According to her, the strategies for identifying the suspects are confidential.

“Various investigative techniques are used, in which several machines and people are located that are investigated for exchanging images containing child pornography. Several arrest warrants were issued throughout Brazil. For here, we had two warrants,” he said.

According to Juliana, the two suspects confessed to the crime and showed the police the computers with images of child pornography. Their arrests were made in flagrante delicto.

According to the delegate, when the agents arrived at the suspect’s house, who lives in Batatais, the author was sharing images through a data program, but denied that he was doing so.

“He said that he only stored them on his own computer, that he did not intend to share them, but these statements do not match the whole scenario found by the police.”

According to the delegate, there are still no elements that can confirm that the two targets acted together and also that they produced the photos, since, according to her, the images appeared to be professional.

“There was nothing to show that they produced the photos. Both cameras and scenarios. The images are shocking, strong and professional, with studio, lighting,” she concluded.

