Optional point: Natal keeps vaccination against covid, flu and influenza in the extra points | large northern river

With a decree of optional point in commemoration of Saint Peter’s day, this Friday (1st), the basic health units of Natal are closed throughout the day and will only open again next Monday (4th), according to the report. the city hall of the capital of Potiguar.

On the other hand, the extra vaccination points remain open with vaccination services against covid-19, flu and measles, this Friday (1st) and Saturday (3rd).

According to the Municipal Health Department, there will be no service in any unit on Sunday (3), because of routine maintenance.

The extra places for vaccination against Covid -19 in Natal for the adult and child population from 5 years of age are: Via Direta shopping mall, Nélio Dias Gym, Midway Mall and Partage Norte Shopping. See how demand is in each unit here.

From Saturday (2) all locations will maintain the application of vaccines only against covid-19 and influenza.

The immunizations against measles (triple viral), after the campaign period, will be applied exclusively in basic health units from Monday (4).

Direct Via – 09:00 to 21:00

Nelio Dias – 9am to 4pm

Midway Mall – 10am to 5pm

Partage Norte Shopping – 2pm to 8pm

Direct Via – 09:00 to 21:00

Nelio Dias – 9am to 4pm

Midway Mall – 10am to 5pm

Partage Norte Shopping – 2pm to 8pm