‘Pantanal’: Old man from Rio will reappear near the tapera and will faint in Juma’s arms | come around

2 of 2 Juma (Alanis Guillen) will be intrigued in the woods until she comes face to face with the Velho do Rio (Osmar Prado) — Photo: Globo

Juma (Alanis Guillen) will be intrigued in the woods until she comes face to face with the Old Man from Rio (Osmar Prado) — Photo: Globo