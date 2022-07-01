‘Pantanal’: Old man from Rio will reappear near the tapera and will faint in Juma’s arms | come around

He will come back! Soon after facing a difficult fire, Velho do Rio (Osmar Prado) will show signs of life, even though he was between life and death in the Pantanal. In the next chapters, the entity will escape from the animal help center and will reappear in Juma’s (Alanis Guillen) tapera asking for help.
Lost? Remember the fire that Velho do Rio tried to contain:
Old man from Rio decides to fight fire alone
In the last chapters, Juma has complained in the tapera that she walks alone and missing the Velho do Rio. Behold, she will feel a tension in the air and will come to put the gun in her hands. one steps on the outskirts of the tapera covered by the dark mantle of
“Mother? Is it you? Maria Marruá?”, she will say.
Juma (Alanis Guillen) will be intrigued in the woods until she comes face to face with the Old Man from Rio (Osmar Prado) — Photo: Globo
Juma will begin to walk in the woods, near the tapera, and will come face to face with the Velho do Rio, clearly weakened.
“Old man… It’s you… You almost kill me…”, completes Juma
“Help… Juma… I’m…”, the Old Man from Rio said, without completing the sentence.
He will soon pass out in the jaguar-girl’s arms.
And now? Don’t miss Pantanal news!
