Pantanal: Velho do Rio reveals secret to Juma and makes an unusual request; know details

The Velho do Rio (Osmar Prado), a mysterious and important figure, will be responsible for revealing the secret of the “Pantanal” to Juma (Alanis Guillen). According to TV news, after being injured during the criminal fires, the character will manage to escape from the animal rehabilitation center, where he was taken in his anaconda form, and will ask the young woman for help.

Very injured and helped by the brigadistas, he will arrive at the tapera with difficulty, in this Thursday’s chapter (30). There, the Old Man will tell Maria Marruá’s daughter about the fires and make an unusual request for the girl: a great-grandson, the result of her relationship with Jove (Jesuíta Barbosa).

To save the entity from death, Juma will use local medicine. Care was even taught to her by the elderly person. When he wakes up, he will admit that he only got the strength to fight for his survival, because he needs to see the girl’s son with the youngest of José Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira). Excited, the Velho do Rio says that he needs to see the mixing of the Leôncio and Marruá bloods in life.

After the request, he will disappear again, but it will leave Juma thinking about the whole story, since she mistreated Jove the last time the boy visited her. Despite everything, she will follow the advice and lose her virginity to her boyfriend as early as this Saturday, July 2nd. Certain that Jove is the man for her life, the girl will ask to have a child with the boy.

Reconciliation will take place after a hot kiss on the tapera. Side by side, the couple will go for a swim in the river nearby and in a very romantic atmosphere, they will exchange declarations and vows of eternal love. The protagonist will even beg her lover to never leave her alone again. “I stay longer… Here… I want to have you…”, Juma will say in Jove’s ear. “Here?”, the boy will ask. “I want you, Juventino… Like I never wanted…”, she will answer.

During a new wave of kisses and passionate caresses, the duo will surrender to passion once and for all and the girl will then ask to lose her virginity in the murky waters of the river. “I want to be yours… Be yours forever…”, will declare Juma. “How I expected to hear you say that…”will celebrate Jove. “I want you now”, she will ask, before they reach the finals. Jeez!