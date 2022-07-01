‘Pantanal’: Zé Leôncio gets stressed and turns off the farm’s television; see images of the chapter of the day | come around

Root pawn doesn’t like technology anyway! 😂 In this Thursday’s chapter of Pantanal, the entire troupe of pedestrians, Filó (Dira Paes), Jove (Jesuíta Barbosa) and Zé Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira) will gather around the television – one of the devices purchased by the farmer’s heir to modernize the place. Everyone will be so involved with the scenes of the device that… José Leôncio will not be satisfied and will order everyone to form a viola circle.
“I want to see far away from this internet thing”, the king of cattle will shout.
The fun moment is one of the scenes in today’s chapter; check out the images:
José Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira) will get angry — Photo: Globo
Filó (Dira Paes) and Jove (Jesuíta Barbosa) will be mega involved with the small screen — Photo: Globo
Zé Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira) will get up and end the fun — Photo: Globo
Jove (Jesuíta Barbosa) will be upset — Photo: Globo
