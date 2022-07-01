‘Partnership via DM’, ‘Don’t give up on your dreams’: Trafficking ‘influencers’ sell drugs through social networks | Rio de Janeiro

Bandits are selling drugs on open social media profiles — and without a care.

On June 16, a profile announced a new batch of marijuana arriving at Complexo do Chapadão, in the North Zone of Rio. On the same date, drugs also went to Nova Holanda, in Maré.

On the 23rd, another batch to Caxias, in Baixada Fluminense: “It’s the braba, the forte”.

On the page created in April of this year, the dealer looks like a digital influencer. “Partnerships by DM! I don’t have a faction because I’m not a bandit.” Is motivational phrase: “Never give up your dreams”. He has 2 thousand followers.

In a quick internet search, the report found nine different profiles dealing drugs on social networks. All with photos and videos of the shipments and indications of places where they work. Some have been active since January of last year.

In a publication on Wednesday (29) a bandit announces: “Available. We ship all over Brazil”.

Another dealer, from Complexo do Lins, writes: “Sextou. a lot of perfume launchesand”.

In a video published by the same criminal, it is possible to see the amount of money and drugs: “It has arrived, my friends, a lot!”.

In August 2021, the RJ1 aired a report on cyber-trafficking.

This week, the production found a profile with 3 thousand followers. Created last year, it has the location marking: Parque União, in Maré.

The dealer is so bold that exposed your phone number and a WhatsApp contact link as if carrying out a fully legalized commercial activity.

The production talked to him simulating a purchase, which he advised: “In your case, it is withdrawn. Catwalk 10, Rua do Valão, Avenida Brasil”.

The crook also uploaded a video: “There, my friends, oh. angry”.

Artificial intelligence tries to stop criminal practice

Yasmin Curzi, a researcher at the Center for Technology and Society at Fundação Getúlio Vargas, explains the responsibility of companies that own social networks.

“They may be held liable under article 19 of the Marco Civil da Internet if they fail to comply with a specific court order asking for the removal of illegal content.”

Platforms are investing in artificial intelligence to try to stop this criminal practice.

“It’s a difficult development because you need the context of the image. Automated AI detection is quite difficult to improve.”

She remembers that a crime committed on a social network is a crime in real life.

“There are a number of techniques that can be used in police investigations to break anonymity, to ensure user identification. If the illicit is happening, the institutions can enforce the law”.

“This characterizes the crime of drug trafficking. We may also be facing a crime of association for drug trafficking, in which several people contribute with different behaviors so that that drug reaches the hands of those interested in acquiring”, he says. FGV law professor Thiago Bottino.

What those involved say

O RJ1 asked for an answer this Thursday morning (30) to the twitter, who said he was not sought in a timely manner. And that the platform has rules that determine the content and behaviors allowed.

The various profiles of drug dealers have been around for months, open for anyone to see — and with thousands of followers.

THE Military police explained that this type of crime goes beyond the powers of the corporation.