Pat and Moa finally kiss, but decide to walk away and forget about it.

Moa (Marcelo Serrado) and Pat (Paolla Oliveira) have been attracted to each other for a long time, but have been trying to stop the feeling so as not to hurt Alfredo (Carmo Dalla Vecchia)

In ‘Face and Courage’, an action romantic comedy packed with adventure and mysteriesand created and written by Claudia Souto with artistic direction by Natalia Grimberg, the attraction between Pat (Paolla Oliveira) and Moa (Marcelo Serrado) is visible and notorious since the beginning of the plot, and has been drawing the attention of the public that follows the plot on Globo.

The stuntmen try to hide and disguise the feelings they have for each other in ‘Face and Courage’, so much so that at some point in the past, a night of the two had to be forgotten and ‘buried’. It’s a forbidden subject between them, though Moa enjoys reminiscing about that intimate moment, much to Pat’s dismay.

But in the sequence that airs tomorrow, Friday (01), Pat is sensitized to see Moa’s fragility. Shaken and feeling guilty for the fall of Chiquinho (Guilherme Tavares), who has his arm immobilized, the stuntman also has to deal with the fact of receiving the subpoena about Rebeca’s (Mariana Santos) request for custody of the child, and the feeling of not being a good father to the boy.

The possibility of having contact with her threatened son moves Moa. And it is at this moment, after putting Chiquinho to sleep, that after looking at each other intensely, Pat and Moa kiss. The moment is romantic, but it doesn’t last long. The two leave the kiss and wonder who kissed who, who took the initiative since neither of them would do anything to cause Alfredo (Carmo Dalla Vecchia) suffering.

As they become aware of the situation, they decide to walk away and not comment further on the matter. Still, emotion takes over the stuntmen and Moa tries to understand Pat’s feelings. If the stuntwoman kissed him on the spur of the moment or if there’s a hope she likes him. Still confused by what happened, Pat decides to leave soon, but doesn’t forget the kiss.