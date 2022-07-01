Patient reports abandonment of elderly couple in Regional Health Center – Direto das Ruas

Elderly woman is abandoned in a health unit in Bairro Coophavila (Photo: Direto Das Ruas)

Tinsmith Pablo Robert Pereira, 46, a patient who was hospitalized with an elderly couple at the CRS (Regional Health Center) in Bairro Coophavila II, sought out the Campo Grande News this Thursday (30), to denounce the abandonment that the elderly have suffered by the family.

According to him, the 75-year-old woman and her 76-year-old husband were left at the unit in May, and since then, they have been completely helpless by their children. “A niece responsible for receiving the pension goes there every day, leaves the lunch box and leaves, she only shows up to deliver lunch, then disappears”, comments Pablo.

The man also says that he only decided to report the case because he was moved by the elderly man’s “cry for help”. “After they got there, they were soon released, but the family didn’t want to take them home. I just sent them to you, because he asked me for help crying,” he says.

The report contacted Sesau (Municipal Public Health Department), which confirmed the negligence of children and family members towards the elderly. Through the advisory, the Secretariat says that due to the attempts to contact those responsible without any return, it was necessary to call the Public Power to take appropriate measures.

“Actually, they have been in the unit since May, they went in with a clinical emergency, were discharged but stayed there. After being released, they said they had nowhere to go, the Department tried to contact family members and was not successful. After a prolonged period in the unit, the situation ended up being referred to the Public Ministry and Public Defender’s Office. The elderly man escaped and entered the Regional Hospital by spontaneous demand. The woman must stay there until we find a place to fight her.

