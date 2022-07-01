Paulo Dantas sues STF against lowering the price of fuel and other essential products

The governor of Alagoas, Paulo Dantas (MDB), entered the Federal Supreme Court (STF) against the law that limits the rate of the Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS) levied on some essential products. The states of Goiás, Minas Gerais and São Paulo, for example, have already applied the legislation and contributed to the reduction of fuel prices. Senator Collor, in turn, asked the government of Alagoas to raise awareness and reduce the tax burden that weighs on the pocket of Alagoas.

Paulo Dantas (MDB) did not comment on the matter in an official way, but he is one of those who sign the Direct Action of Unconstitutionality (ADI) with a request for an injunction against Complementary Law 192/2022, approved by the National Congress, which established the fuels – diesel, gasoline and natural gas –, electricity, communications and public transport as essential items “for taxation purposes”.

On social media, Senator Collor emphasized that yesterday was very important for the entire population of Alagoas. “The president’s project reducing the prices of essential items was approved with my enthusiastic vote. Unfortunately, the government will not allow the benefit to reach the people, because it has filed a lawsuit in the Supreme. You, Alagoas, will not have the price of fuel reduced , the price of energy will not be reduced, nor will the prices of telecommunications. Let’s, together, make this appeal so that the government becomes aware and see the mistake it is making in opposing this decision by President Bolsonaro, endorsed by the Federal Senate. so that Alagoas follows the right path”.

In the traditional live broadcast every Thursday, the President of the Republic echoed the measure taken by the governors of the states. For Bolsonaro (PL), managers, especially in the Northeast, would be “united against the Brazilian taxpayer and worker”.

Allies of the president, such as federal deputy Carla Zambelli (PL), also commented on the subject on social networks. She published a photo of the buffer governor of Alagoas, classifying him as a manager who does not think about the people.

In addition to Paulo Dantas, the governors of the Federal District, Pernambuco, Maranhão, Paraíba, Piauí, Bahia, Mato Grosso do Sul, Rio Grande do Sul, Sergipe, Rio Grande do Norte and Ceará signed the ADI filed with the Supreme Court.