Paulo Guedes promises to zero the tax

Last Tuesday, the 28th, the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, spoke once again about resetting the IPI. In this case, the speech took place at the Telebrasil 2022 Panel event, in which the minister gave the opening speech. In his speech, Guedes guaranteed that the end of the IPI is in Brazil’s economic plans, and highlighted the measures that the country has taken to reach this goal. But what exactly does this mean? tax and what would its end imply? Understand once and for all!

cheaper products

The acronym IPI indicates the Tax on Industrialized Products, which works like the taxation for the commercialization of electronics, electronics and many other products. In practice, this tax can mainly influence the sale of technology items here in Brazil.

In Guedes’ speech to the Telebrasil Panel, the minister stressed that the tax is one of the main factors responsible for the deindustrialization of the country. After all, higher prices influence the consumer’s purchase decision. In this sense, the speech goes against a series of reductions that the Federal Government has made on the tax. Even the speech around zeroing the IPI is not new, but a campaign promise by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL). For most Brazilians, the reduction contributed to the decrease in the price of imported products, such as video games.

End of IPI can help increase productivity

One of the reasons that support the agenda for the end of the IPI is precisely the possibility of increasing productivity. According to Guedes, Brazil is still one of the countries with the most closed economy in the world, which significantly harms negotiations with foreign countries. In fact, this would be one of the causes of what some theorists call the deindustrialization of contemporary Brazil. In short, this is related to the fact that the country does not attract foreign investors, and one of the reasons would be the payment of high taxation.

On the other hand, the end of the IPI could have consequences for the largest electronics manufacturing hub in Brazil, which is the Manaus Free Trade Zone. This is because this pole has tax exemption, which helps in maintaining productivity. However, according to Guedes, the government’s interest is to make a smooth transition to the end of the tax, so that it does not harm the Free Zone.