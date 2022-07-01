Paulo Vieira indirectly quotes Lula on Globo and ex-president responds with a joke (videos)

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 2 hours ago Entertainment Comments Off on Paulo Vieira indirectly quotes Lula on Globo and ex-president responds with a joke (videos) 2 Views

Jokingly, Lula demanded explanations from the comedian about the ‘smuggling of sweets’ at his wedding.




About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

“I closed with Datena”, says Bolsonaro about ticket in São Paulo

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said this Thursday (30/6) that he had closed support for TV …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved