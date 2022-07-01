Paulo Vieira indirectly quotes Lula on Globo and ex-president responds with a joke (videos)

Jokingly, Lula demanded explanations from the comedian about the ‘smuggling of sweets’ at his wedding.

247 – Actor Paulo Vieira, who is a personal friend of the former president and his wife, Janja, shared a video on his networks of a vignette on the GNT channel in which he says he cannot openly say who he could call as a guest because it is “election year ”, referring indirectly to Lula.

Look:

Following, the former president commented on the video in question and joked: “we need to talk about the sweets of the wedding…”, referring to the video in which Vieira recorded after leaving Lula’s wedding carrying a box of sweets. .

Vieira showed Lula the fate of the sweets: democratically divided among their families.

Look:

The sweets were democratically distributed among the press, residents of Copan and its base in Tocantins. Here’s one of the videos: pic.twitter.com/Mq7NcwsDwm CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING — PAULO VIEIRA (@PauloVieiraReal) June 29, 2022

