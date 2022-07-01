PDT records research that will help define candidate; Luizianne and Eunício were included

The PDT of Ceará registered with the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), last Tuesday, 28, the research that will help to define the name of the party that will compete for the Palácio da Abolição. In addition to the names of governor Izolda Cela, former mayor of Fortaleza Roberto Cláudio, president of the Assembly Evandro Leitão and deputy Mauro Filho, the poll also included former mayor and federal deputy Luizianne Lins (PT), former senator Eunício Oliveira (MDB) and Psol pre-candidate Adelita Monteiro.

In this part of the questionnaire, the interviewee must answer the chance of voting for each of the names: “I would definitely vote”, “I could vote” or “I would not vote at all”. Thus, it will be possible to assess the degree of rejection of each profile. The level of knowledge about the seven potential candidates will also be tested.

In another step, the voting potential of each PDT pre-candidate will be tested against the main name of the opposition in the dispute for the State Government: licensed federal deputy Captain Wagner (UB).

The expected date for the release of the numbers is next Monday, 4th. The interviews started to be done last Monday, 27th, and will continue until tomorrow, 1st. The questionnaire is carried out by the Quaest Institute, at a cost of R$ 154,500, and will be paid with PDT’s own resources.

The survey was registered on the same day that former minister and presidential candidate Ciro Gomes (PDT) met with the pre-candidates of the acronym and announced that the tool will be one of the criteria for choosing the name. On the morning of this Thursday, 30, Izolda Cela took to social media to minimize the weight of the research, arguing that it “only provides a portrait of the moment”. She also argued that allied parties – including the PT and MDB – need to participate in the decision-making process.

In the Quaest survey that will be carried out in Ceará, the governments of Camilo Santana and Izolda Cela and the administration of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in charge of the Planalto Palace will also be evaluated. The voter intention of Ceará for the Presidency of the Republic will also be asked.

