PEC approved by the Senate is unconstitutional and affronts democracy, says former STF president

247 – Former STF president Carlos Velloso says that the PEC approved this Thursday (30th) by the Senate “is flagrantly unconstitutional, because it affects the right to democracy, which is a fundamental clause of our Constitution”.

The jurist, who presided over the STF from 1999 to 2001 and served on the Court from 1990 to 2006, says in an interview with the newspaper The globe that the proposal harms the election, the periodic vote, which is the foundation of democracy. For him, there is a part of the Legislative responsibility in allowing a PEC circumventing the electoral law to be analyzed and, perhaps, approved.

The purpose of the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution is to enable the creation and expansion of a series of social benefits within three months of the elections, at a cost of more than R$40 billion. The legislation prohibits the granting and creation of benefits in the election year, which is only allowed in cases of calamity or emergency. To circumvent this situation, the original text of the PEC then provides for a state of emergency related to fuel prices.

