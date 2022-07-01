PEC das Bondades is unconstitutional and an affront to democracy, says former STF president

Former president of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) and twice of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), retired minister Carlos Velloso assesses as “unconstitutional” and an “affront to democracy” the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) that establishes until the end of the year, a state of emergency to enable the creation and expansion of social benefits within three months of the elections. The text was approved in the first round of the Senate earlier this evening.

Dangerous precedent: Jurists see state of emergency as ‘carte blanche’ for popular measures in election year

The price of the PEC of ‘goodness’: See how much each measure will cost the public coffers

— This PEC is flagrantly unconstitutional, because it affects the right to Democracy, which is a fundamental clause of our Constitution. The proposal jeopardizes the election, the periodic vote, which is the foundation of our Democracy,” Velloso told GLOBO.

The minister, who currently works as a jurist and lawyer, was president of the STF from 1999 to 2001, and served on the Court from 1990 to 2006, when he retired. For him, there is a part of the Legislative responsibility in allowing a PEC circumventing the electoral law to be analyzed and, perhaps, approved.

Harassment is also moral: Pedro Guimarães cursed Caixa employees, used profanity and snubbed directors, reveals audio obtained by website

More than ‘kindness’: understand the dangerous precedents that the PEC to expand spending close to the election opens

“It is worrying that the Brazilian legislature assumes the responsibility, the burden, of approving a PEC that can have such serious consequences,” he said.

The purpose of the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution is to enable the creation and expansion of a series of social benefits within three months of the elections, at a cost of R$ 38.7 billion. The legislation prohibits the granting and creation of benefits in the election year, which is only allowed in cases of calamity or emergency. To circumvent this situation, the original text of the PEC then provides for a state of emergency related to fuel prices.

In addition to Auxílio Brasil, PEC creates an aid for self-employed truck drivers of R$1,000 monthly, at a cost of R$5.4 billion by the end of the year. All these measures will be of an emergency nature and will last until December 31, 2022.