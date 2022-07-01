PEC that expands Auxílio Brasil will include benefit to taxi drivers – News

The PEC (proposed amendment to the Constitution) under discussion in the Senate that creates an allowance of R$ 1,000 for truck drivers and readjusts the values ​​of Auxílio Brasil and Auxílio Gás will be modified to provide for a subsidy for taxi drivers. The estimate is that the benefit to the category will cost at least R$ 2 billion.

To receive the benefit, taxi drivers will have to present a document of permission to provide the service, made by the municipal or district government, which has been issued by May 31, 2022. The aid will be paid between July 1 and December 31 this year.

The creation of assistance for taxi drivers was suggested by Senator Eduardo Braga (MDB-AM). The congressman’s proposal was that the federal government spend R$ 3 billion until the end of the year to pay a benefit to taxi drivers with a monthly family income of up to three minimum wages. The objective is to mitigate the impacts of gasoline prices.





Braga’s suggestion was that the benefit should be intended not only for taxi drivers, but also for app drivers and drivers or pilots of small boats with an engine of up to 16 hp, also with a family income of three minimum wages. The senator also proposed a monthly allowance of R$ 100 for motorcycle taxi drivers.

However, the government’s leadership in the Senate only agreed with the benefit to taxi drivers, since the transfer to the category would be easier to be carried out, and defined a maximum amount of R$ 2 billion for the initiative. The other classes, according to parliamentarians, may be served in another proposal.

This Thursday (30), the Senate intends to vote on the PEC. The R$ 2 billion delimited by the government can be changed during the analysis of the matter. The senators will also discuss what will be the individual value of the subsidy for each taxi driver. Initially, Braga suggested R$300, but there was still no consensus with the ruling base.

In addition to the benefit for taxi drivers, the government agreed to allocate at least R$500 million to improve the Alimenta Brasil program, which aims to promote access to food and encourage family farming.

To achieve these two objectives, the program buys food produced by family farming, with no bidding process, and sends it to people in situations of food insecurity.





Benefits proposed in the PEC

The PEC provides for the creation of an aid to truck drivers in the amount of R$ 1,000 per month, between July and December of this year. The estimate is that the benefit will cost R$ 5.4 billion and will reach almost 900 thousand professionals. To avoid undue receipt of the aid, only carriers registered as self-employed until May 31, 2022 will be entitled to the benefit.

In addition, Auxílio Brasil will increase from the current BRL 400 to BRL 600, which will represent a cost of BRL 26 billion. According to the PEC, the government will have to clear the queue to receive the benefit. The program is expected to serve 19.8 million families.

The PEC also determines that the value of the Gas Aid be doubled. Currently, beneficiary families are entitled to an amount equivalent to the price of half a 13 kg gas cylinder per two months. With the proposal, the aid will be raised to the equivalent of the price of a gas cylinder every two months. The new value will be valid until the end of 2022.

Another proposal is to compensate urban and metropolitan public transport companies. The objective is to minimize the losses of companies due to the free fare offered to passengers aged 60 or over, as provided for in the Elderly Statute. The estimated cost is R$ 2.5 billion.