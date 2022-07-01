Pedrinho makes a video for Atlético fans, but excites Corinthians fans

In Belo Horizonte since last Monday (27), midfielder Pedrinho is close to being announced as a reinforcement for Atlético-MG. The player, who has already undergone medical examinations, made a video for the Atlético fans, but ended up really exciting Corinthians fans, the club that revealed it.

The reason? Pedrinho sent a message to the headquarters of Galoucura, organized by Galo, in the city of Corinto, Minas Gerais. The similarity in pronunciation confused (and excited) Corinthians (see below).

“Speak, guys from Galoucura do Corinto, this is Pedrinho. Passing by to send you a hug, and God bless. It’s ‘we, we are together'”, said Pedrinho.

The 24-year-old midfielder, who belongs to Shakhtar Donetsk, from Ukraine, will be loaned to Atlético until July next year. There is an agreement between the teams that guarantees Galo the preference for the purchase of the player, in case of proposal from any other club.

Pedrinho was revealed by Corinthians and quickly stood out with the Timão shirt, until he was traded with Benfica, in March 2020, for 20 million euros (about R$ 93 million, at the price of the time). The midfielder only spent one season in Portuguese football, until he was traded to Shakhtar for 18 million euros (approximately R$110 million, at the price of a year ago).