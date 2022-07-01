Pedro Guimarães put pepper in the food and forced the employee to eat

In addition to the sexual harassment allegations against Pedro Guimarães, now former president of Caixa , various accusations and moral harassment began to emerge against him. Among them, on trips to the bank, he forced employees to eat the entire meal after throwing pepper on their plate.

The reports were made by columnist Rodrigo Rangel, from “Metrópoles”, the same one who revealed the allegations of sexual harassment. According to him, employees of the financial institution said that the episodes happened on work trips and gained a joking tone for Pedro Guimarães, against the will of the servers.

A servant told the columnist that the more an employee felt sick or cried, the more he laughed. “He’s very sadistic. Every work meal with him had pepper on someone’s plate,” she said, according to the publication.

Other situations have already been made public, such as the times he forced employees to do push-ups at public bank events. In one of these episodes, he forced a Caixa vice-president who has knee problems and is declared physically disabled to do a somersault in front of his colleagues.

In addition, it was common for Pedro Guimarães to force employees who were waiting for the elevator to do the same when descending the 21 floors of Caixa’s headquarters using the stairs.