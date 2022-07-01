Petraglia responds to PVC and defends position after controversy: “Pelé doesn’t play anymore” | athletico-pr

In the letter, published on Thursday night, Petraglia talks about Santos again, points out that the club “has one of the most beautiful stories in world football”, but then highlights that “Pelé does not play anymore”. (See full note below)

On Monday, during Fernandinho’s presentation, Petraglia did not like a question made to the player about the reasons for having closed with Hurricane, even though he had received offers from other teams. The manager was uncomfortable with the term “big clubs” used in the question, citing Santos.

In the letter, Petraglia defended her position and said the statement was “motivated by an unfortunate question”. He too responded to a post made by commentator Paulo Vinícius Coelho on the PVC Blog, here at ge, with the title of “Honest lies interest me x tradition can’t be bought in a pharmacy. Where to fit the Petraglia explosion?”.

– One of them, inspired by verses by Cazuza, talks about “sincere lies”. I am also inspired by the poet’s verses to make another contribution to the debate on the reality of our football. “I see the future repeating the past, I see a museum of great novelties,” he wrote.

– The attempt to repeat the past leaves many stuck to its museums, statues, heroes, trophy galleries and stories told in an epic way in books and legends. This “property” is passed from leader to leader, who try to reaffirm their traditions without a project, without a plan that adapts to today, forgetting that the day after a conquest, the search begins again – Petraglia continued.

The Athletico president also considered that “what I said was interpreted as disrespect, as if I had the power to erase the story from people’s heads”. He adds that “instead, I believe that it is possible to build a new story every day”.

– In this case, I think that, more than an insult, it was a contribution. Let the future be discussed, let inconvenient truths be told, let each one take the rats out of their pools. May we have the ability to unite for the good of football as a whole, which is taken over by violence, clubism and sectarianism. May the disputes be only in the fields and may everyone have a voice. Anyway, let us think about the future for a strong Brazilian football – he highlighted.

Finally, Petraglia talks about Santos, highlights that he himself “will also one day leave the scene, because the only certain truth is that one day we will no longer be here” and ends by saying that Athletico is building “a very beautiful and victorious history , but designing the future at the same time, which is a lot more work”.

See the letter in full:

President’s Word: Time Doesn’t Stop

Everything changes. Everything passes. Everything is renewed. There is no way to go against the inexorable truth of life, although it is human nature to seek maintenance and permanence, even if the facts no longer support everything that has gone on in the past. I am aware of this. And I express myself from that perception.

I believe that is why a statement by me about the new reality of our football, motivated by an unfortunate question, has caused so much repercussion, articles and columns in the media. One of them, inspired by verses by Cazuza, talks about “sincere lies”. I am also inspired by the poet’s verses to make another contribution to the debate on the reality of our football.

“I see the future repeating the past, I see a museum of great novelties”.

The attempt to repeat the past leaves many stuck to its museums, statues, heroes, trophy galleries and stories told in an epic way in books and legends. This “property” is passed from leader to leader, who try to reaffirm their traditions without a project, without a plan that adapts to today, forgetting that the day after an achievement, the search begins again.

For most, tradition justifies financial insanity, proselytizing and immediacy in the name of grandeur. Nothing that is sustainable, thinking about the future of the institution they defend. They use the past as a referendum for any initiatives to maintain their splendor, whatever the cost. When they realize it, they’re on scorched earth.

“Your pool is full of mice, your ideas don’t correspond to facts”.

I’m a guy tired of running in the opposite direction. But this rebelliousness is what always motivated me. Because there is a lot to do, not only for Athletico Paranaense, but for Brazilian football. What I said was interpreted as disrespect, as if I had the power to erase the story from people’s heads. But instead, I believe it is possible to build a new story every day. And it goes through the reconstruction of our “pool”, gnawed by years of corruption and disintegration.

Out of respect for Brazilian football, and for everything we built in Hurricane and which serves as a model for many clubs in Brazil and in the world, I cannot leave sincerity aside. In this case, I think that, more than an insult, it was a contribution. Let the future be discussed, let inconvenient truths be told, let everyone take the rats out of their pools. May we have the ability to unite for the good of football as a whole, which is taken over by violence, clubism and sectarianism. May the disputes be only in the fields and may everyone have a voice. Anyway, let us think about the future for a strong Brazilian football.

O saints Futebol Clube has one of the most beautiful stories in world football. But Pele doesn’t play anymore. The Petraglia will also one day leave the scene, as the only certain truth is that one day we will no longer be here.

At Athletico Paranaense, we have been building a very beautiful and victorious history, but designing the future at the same time, which takes a lot more work. This is the truth that makes the Hurricane fly higher and higher. And many are still learning to deal with it.