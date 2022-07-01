Plot Synopsis of Empress Leopoldinense for Carnival 2023

Plot: “The trouble of the goat that the excommunicated treated with ill will and the Blessed One gave no shelter”

The smell of gunpowder perfumed the nostrils. The parabel loaded and the bullet cutting through the air. The lizard scratches the ground, the herd ignites, the horse gallops in a frenzy. The rifle swings like a girl in the cangaceiro’s hand. The knife cuts. Stick. Kill people.

The goat screams, sweat runs down his leather jerkin. The leader of the band sings and the bandits start dragging their flip-flops. The orange dust rises over the still green xique-xique. Lap child runs. The cat barks. The dog lets out a thin meow and the gang starts to chatter. Xaxando, I start counting, name by name of the team that Lampião commanded: there was Corisco and there was Dadá. There was Pilão Deitado, Beato and an angry man, named after a snake, commonly known as Jararaca, who, when he died, is said to have become a saint. There was also Graúna, Zé Baiano, Azulão and Cirilo Antão. I can’t forgive myself if I forget the name of Cansanção. Canary, companion of Adília, Pé de Peba and Pé de Pato. Pajeú, Volta Seca and Zé de Julião. Together, this group heated up like pitú with pepper or the sun that burns, burns and punishes the sertão. Riots, fuss, God help us and, in the midst of it, shines – like the flame of a lamp – the star of Solomon, which shines in the hat of a cangaceiro, king and captain.

Told in the rhymed words of the cordel, sung by the strings of violas suddenly, theme for the joke of the mamulengo doll. He is in the mouth and in the prayers of the blessed; in the cowboys’ aboios; in the baggage of the drovers; in the motif of the tear that wets the mourner’s face. His name is there: Virgulino Ferreira da Silva. Aka Lampião, who died at the age of forty, shot in an ambush that severed his head from his neck, at the dawn of a twenty-eighth day, when the calendar marked the month of July, in the year 1938.

Dead, Lampião went straight to the gates of hell. Abode do Encardido, Capiroto, Arrenegado, Peba, Excommunicado. First name Puppy and last name Danado. Tinhoso’s house where he thought he would be treated and accepted as a good guy. Barred at the gate, reeking of sulphur, mounted on his horse – now only bone – he was annoyed at the delay in getting in, the result of an argument with a young devil.

What is certain is that Satan, owner of that address, knowing who it was, did not want trouble. If he gave a ticket to a goat with the reputation of Lampião, then, without delay, he would be demoralized. In the face of denial, Virgulino Ferreira became inflamed and, believe it or not, fire in hell the guy touched.

On fire, died for more than a hundred dogs burned. Disgraça Pouca and Bananinha died. Bribe died. A dog named Preguiça died. Lust and Avarice died. Saudades left the dog Safadeza. Groaning, Ypsilone died. Furico died in flames. Beelzebub, greatly appreciated by Satan, died.

Knowing the commotion, the bad bug sent for Lubisome, shouting for Aucapone – the latter, with the press stick – shouted for Ritlê and Moléstia. There came a good and angry Devil called Quem Me Dera. An old woman, famous as Mother-in-Law Tongue. They released Onça Caetana from the leash and went, with the armed troops, to the middle of the fire, where the club was hitting, the son was crying and the mother couldn’t see it. In a good fight, for more than two hours, Lampião still standing, with an ox skull, tore a dog, pulled the oitão, set fire to the market and threw embers into the cotton warehouse. Immeasurable loss, damn math: all the money the Devil won with the crack was lost, the stitch book was burned, the Excommunicated lost to more than twenty contos and Lampião, seeing that he was not well liked, had to withdraw.

With the displeasure of the excommunicated, Captain Virgulino mounted himself on the sides of a bluebird and bore down towards the gate of heaven. In that house, with a well-locked padlock, he clapped his hands saying he wanted to enter. It was then that Pedro, a frowning saint, left the coffee he was drinking, to see who, in the most holy abode, wanted to stay.

Not believing what he saw, São Pedro tried to shoo Lampião away. In his left hand, his key; on the right, a piece of bread. In it, written all kinds of judgment: son of the serene gout, thief, maw-piercer and ferocious murderer. Ancebado, people marker, dangerous bandit involved with a girl. He’s a pirangueiro who bullied a married woman. He stuck a branch on the head of the family.

“Don’t be a snitch”, replied Lampião and, with the rifle in his hand, made the demand: “take me to the father, because he is the one who knows everything. I am the son of man. For him I was born and I’m not a bastard. You even seem angry, but in this most holy mansion, you don’t command, you are commanded”.

Faced with such audacity, Saint Peter rang the bell. You see, he called a troop of boy angel. He ordered São Jorge to saddle the horse and ordered São Gonçalo Ivo: “Call Antônio and São Miguel. Also call for Gabriel. Tell Santa Rita to come. Hurry up Our Lady of Penha. Tell Barbara to stop macumba; May Saint Longuinho appear; let João Menino bring the triangle and the zabumba”.

Santaria came in a buck. Lampião was running, it looked like a June festival, when he then hung up on a balloon and claimed to be taken to the presence of “Cíço” Romão. “This is a low blow”, shouted São Judas Tadeu, interrupted by Santa Luzia who warned him: “If you have a godfather, you didn’t die a pagan. Let the balloon go up and take the boy to Father Ciço Romão’s quarters”.

Lampião tried very well. Padim Ciço advocated. But Saint Peter, his foot did not budge: “you are a rude guy and the devil didn’t want you either. Get down from here to land. Go wander through the wilderness. Become a haunting, but be gone, before the noise of my thunder ends.”

Unloved in hell and without the shelter of the Most Holy, Lampião went down to earth in search of some address. Astute, wanting eternity, the man who in life lost the coconut to be aware of what was after death, wanted to inhabit now the quengo that belonged to others.

First, he was astonished by taking cover behind the pointed canine tooth of a scowl that was sailing on the São Francisco. Subsequently, she went to live in the pitch of the right and blind eye of Patativa do Assaré. He was sheltered in the shadow of every word spoken and written by the poet’s pen. On a feast day, he was ambushed on the eight-bass accordion by master Januário. For years, his whereabouts were Luiz Gonzaga’s doublet. With him, he went to the Southeast, to the radio, showed himself on television. He was under the leather crown of another king, that of the baião.

Astute, looking for an abode that would not be permanent for him, he allowed himself to be crushed by Vitalino’s hands. He mingled then – forever – in the bowels of boneless and ribless bodies. It’s in all sorts of people, even today, made of a mixture that cooks a bit of magical clay, little water and the fire that burns like the sun broken into embers.

Research, development and text: Leandro Vieira.

*Inspired by the strings “The Arrival of Lampião in Hell” and “The great debate that Lampião had with São Pedro” by José Pacheco.