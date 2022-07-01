Police investigate ‘open beck’ promoted by rapper Filipe Ret







The rapper’s birthday party took place on the 22nd Photo: Popline

The Police Department for Repression of Narcotics (DRE) of Rio de Janeiro reported this Thursday, 30, that it opened an investigation to investigate the birthday party promoted by rapper Filipe Ret, which took place on June 22. Images circulating on social media show that the rapper had a bucket of marijuana in his hand.

On the internet, the party was dubbed the “open beck”, in an allusion to parties where food or drinks are freely distributed. Among Ret’s guests were former player Ronaldo Fenômeno, surfers Pedro Scooby and Ítalo Ferreira, and singers PK Delas, Mc Maneirinho, among others.

The singer’s advice was sought and preferred not to comment on the police investigation. But the criminal lawyer Henrique Cataldi, supported by the Earthconsiders that the fact that Ret distributed the cigarettes, and not sold them, does not exempt him from the crime of trafficking.

“The act of delivering drugs for consumption, even if it is free of charge, is also considered a crime of trafficking”, explains the lawyer.

If the crime of drug trafficking is proven, Cataldi reinforces that Ret may face penalties, since the use of marijuana is still illegal in Brazil – even if there are bills that discuss the decriminalization of the plant.

“He may be held responsible for inducing, assisting and offering drugs, eventually and without profit, to the person of his relationship, for joint consumption, provided for in paragraphs 2 and 3 of article 33 of the Drug Law, with milder penalties, of 1 to 3 months of detention for the first case, and from 6 months to 1 year of detention for the second, or even the foreseen penalty of 5 to 15 years of imprisonment and payment of a fine, provided for in article 33 of Law 11.343 /2006”, adds the expert.

Cataldi also recalls that the dissemination of drug-related content can be framed as an apology for drug use, which carries a penalty of one to three years in prison.

*With editing by Estela Marques.