Pope publishes Apostolic Letter “Desiderio desideravi”: abandoning polemics and rediscovering the beauty of the liturgy

On Wednesday, June 29, on the Solemnity of Saint Peter and Saint Paul, in Rome, the Apostolic Letter was published desiderio desideravi on the liturgical formation of the People of God. The text searches to recall the profound meaning of the Eucharistic celebration as it emerged from the Council and to invite liturgical formation. There are 65 paragraphs in which he re-elaborates the results of the plenary session of the Dicastery for Divine Worship in February 2019 and follows the Motu Proprio “traditions custodes“, reaffirming the importance of ecclesial communion around the rite resulting from the post-conciliar liturgy reform.

It is not a new instruction or a directory with specific norms, but a meditation to understand the beauty of the liturgical celebration and its role in evangelizing. And it ends with an appeal: “Let us abandon polemics to listen together to what the Spirit says to the Church, let us maintain communion, let us continue to marvel at the beauty of the liturgy” (65).

Encounter with the Living Jesus

The Christian faith, writes Francis, is either an encounter with the living Jesus or it is not. And “the Liturgy guarantees us the possibility of such an encounter. We do not need a vague memory of the Last Supper: we need to be present at that Supper”.

Recalling the importance of the constitution “Sacrosanctum Concilium” of Vatican II, which led to the rediscovery of the theological understanding of the liturgy, the Pope adds: “I would like the beauty of Christian celebration and its necessary consequences in the life of the Church, not to be distorted by a superficial and reductive understanding of its value or , even worse, of its instrumentalization in the service of some ideological vision, whatever it may be”(16).

After warning about “spiritual worldliness” and the Gnosticism and Neopelagianism that feed it, Francis explains that “participating in the Eucharistic sacrifice is not our achievement, as if we could be proud of it before God and our brothers” and that “the liturgy has nothing to do with ascetic moralism: it is the gift of the Lord’s Passover which, accepted with docility, renews our life. One enters the Upper Room only by the force of the attraction of his desire to eat Easter with us”(20).

rediscovery

To heal from spiritual worldliness, it is necessary to rediscover the beauty of the liturgy, but this rediscovery “is not the search for a ritual aestheticism that delights only in caring for the external formality of a rite or is satisfied with a scrupulous observance of rubrics. Obviously, this statement in no way wants to approve the opposite behavior that confuses simplicity with sloppy banality, essentiality with ignorant superficiality, the concreteness of ritual action with an exasperated practical functionalism”(22).

The Pope explains that “every aspect of the celebration must be taken care of (space, time, gestures, words, objects, clothes, singing, music, …) and each rubric must be observed: this attention would be enough to avoid depriving the assembly of what is due, that is, the paschal mystery celebrated in the ritual modality established by the Church. But even if the quality and norm of the celebratory action were guaranteed, this would not be enough to make our participation full”(23).

In fact, if “the charm for the paschal mystery” present “in the concreteness of the sacramental signs” is lacking, we could run the risk of being impermeable to the ocean of grace that floods every celebration” (24). This charm, Francis clarifies, has nothing to do “with the expression ‘sense of mystery’: sometimes, among the alleged accusations against liturgical reform, there is also that of having it – it is said – eliminated from the celebration”. The re-enchantment of which the Pope speaks is not a kind of perplexity in the face of an obscure reality or an enigmatic rite, but is, “on the contrary, the wonder of the fact that God’s saving plan was revealed to us on Easter Sunday. Jesus” (25).

How, then, to recover the ability to fully live liturgical action? Faced with the perplexity of postmodernity, individualism, subjectivism and abstract spiritualism, the Pope invites us to return to the great conciliar constitutions, which are not inseparable from each other. And he writes that “it would be trivial to read the tensions, unfortunately present around the celebration, as a simple divergence between different sensibilities in relation to a ritual form. The problem is above all ecclesiological”(31). Behind the battles over the rite, in short, there are different conceptions of the Church. One cannot say, the Pontiff specifies, of recognizing the validity of the Council and not accepting the liturgical reform born of the “Sacrosanctum Concilium”.

liturgical formation

Quoting the theologian Romano Guardini, who was very present in the Apostolic Letter, Francis affirms that, without liturgical formation, “reforms in the rite and in the text do not help much” (34). He insists on the importance of formation, especially in seminaries: “A liturgical-sapiential approach to theological formation in seminaries would certainly have positive effects on pastoral action as well. There is no aspect of ecclesial life that does not find its summit and source in it. More than the result of elaborate programs, pastoral care as a whole, organic and integrated, is the consequence of placing the Sunday Eucharistic celebration, the foundation of communion, at the center of community life. The theological understanding of the Liturgy in no way allows us to understand these words as if everything were reduced to the cultic aspect. A celebration that does not evangelize is not authentic, just as a proclamation that does not lead to an encounter with the Risen One in the celebration is not authentic: both, without the witness of charity, are like a resounding brass or a cymbal that resounds”(37).

wild creativity

It is important, the Pope explains, to educate for the understanding of symbols, which is increasingly difficult for modern man. One way of doing this “is certainly that of taking care of the art of celebrating”, which “cannot be reduced to the mere observance of an apparatus of rubrics and cannot even be thought of as imaginative – sometimes wild – creativity without rules. The rite is in itself the norm and the norm is never an end in itself, but always in the service of the higher reality that it wants to safeguard” (48). The art of celebrating cannot be learned “by attending a course in oratory or persuasive communication techniques”, it is necessary to “dedicate oneself diligently to the celebration, letting the celebration itself transmit its art to us” (50). And “among the ritual gestures that belong to the entire assembly, silence occupies a place of absolute importance”, which “moves to repentance and the desire for conversion; it encourages listening to the Word and prayer; disposes to the adoration of the Body and Blood of Christ” (52).

the parish priest

Francis then observes that in Christian communities, their way of living the celebration “is conditioned – for good and, unfortunately, also for evil – on how the parish priest presides over the assembly”. And he lists several inadequate “models” of presidency, albeit with the opposite sign: “austere rigidity or exasperated creativity; spiritualizing mysticism or practical functionalism; emphasized haste or slowness; sloppy carelessness or excessive refinement; superabundant affability or hieratic impassivity. All models have a single root: “an exasperated personalism of the celebratory style that sometimes expresses a thinly disguised mania for leadership” (54), amplified when the celebrations are streamed online. While “to preside over the Eucharist is to plunge into the furnace of God’s love. When we are able to understand, or even just intuit, this reality, we certainly no longer need a directory that requires us to behave properly” (57).

One and the same prayer

The Pope concludes the letter by asking “all bishops, priests and deacons, seminarians, professors of theological faculties and schools of theology, all catechists, to help the holy people of God to make use of what has always been the source of Christian spirituality”, reiterating what is established in “Traditionis custodes”, so that “the Church can raise, in the variety of languages, a single and identical prayer capable of expressing its unity” and this unique prayer is the Roman Rite resulting from the conciliar reform and established by the holy pontiffs Paul VI and John Paul II.