Presenter João Gordo reveals that he has chronic lung disease

João Gordo has chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Photo: Tiago Queiroz/Estadão

The presenter and singer João Gordo used social networks this Wednesday, 30, to tell his followers that he has chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Last Tuesday, the 28th, he published a photo in which he appears with an inhalation mask and an oximeter on his finger with the caption: “Kilometers of cigarettes, mountains of marijuana. Some pass unharmed, others don’t.”

The image ended up worrying some fans. That’s why, in a video, he talked about his health status. “I’m not dying, man. But if I keep ticking, I might die. I have a lung problem. I’m COPD, which is chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.”

According to him, the change in temperature ends up making the situation bad. “When the weather changes, winter, I get phlegm and I can’t sleep. I have to inhale and measure with the oximeter on my finger all the time.”

COPD is a type of disease that obstructs the passage of air through the lungs and causes difficulty in breathing. The picture is considered dangerous because there is a possibility that the person stops breathing altogether. Although there is no cure, there are preventions and measures that help keep the situation under control and return some lung activity.