Pleno.News – 12:11 pm | updated on 06/30/2022 12:39 pm



Deborah James battled cancer for six years Photo: Playback/YouTube Lorraine

English journalist Deborah James has died at the age of 40 after battling colon cancer for six years. The family confirmed that the death occurred this Tuesday (28). She was the host of the podcast Me, You and The Big C (I, You and the Big C, in free translation) that talked about the daily lives of people with the disease.

Family members made the announcement on social media, through a written letter.

– We are deeply saddened to announce the death of Dame Deborah James; the most amazing wife, daughter, sister, mom. Deborah passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family.

The presenter used the last years of her life to fight for people with cancer. In addition to bringing knowledge to people, she has raised over £3 million for a UK disease research fund called Bowelbab (her personal Instagram page).

– Deborah shared her experience with the world to raise awareness, break down barriers, challenge taboos and change the conversation about cancer. Even in her most challenging moments, her determination to raise money and awareness was inspiring – the family said.

In May of this year, the journalist published a farewell on her social networks, which made her known worldwide. She revealed that she had decided to end treatment as “her body just couldn’t take the fight anymore”.

– The message I never wanted to write. We’ve tried everything but my body just isn’t playing the ball,” she wrote.

“My active care was discontinued and now I am at home with my amazing family around me and the focus is not to feel pain during the time I spend with them.”

*With information from AE

Read too1 26-year-old female doctor found dead in hospital bathroom

two Instagram classifies content about abortion as sensitive and restricts access

3 Zé Neto announces his return to the stage: “Glory to God”

4 Anne Lottermann talks about having left Globo for Band

5 With worsening health, Wesley Safadão is hospitalized in SP

Follow us on our networks!

receive news

on your cell phone!

If you found an error in this text, please fill in the fields below. Your message and the page link will be automatically sent to the Pleno.News newsroom, which will check the information.

The author of the message, not Pleno.News, is responsible for the comment.