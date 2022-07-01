Price extremes in SP range from BRL 133,000 to BRL 10.2 million – Economy

A difference of R$ 10 million is the price distance from the immobile cheapest to the most expensive apartment, according to Brazilian Heritage Studies Company (Embraesp)which registered the launches of new projects in 2021, in the capital of paulista and cities in Greater São Paulo. This is the extension of the stage for the performance of the companies awarded with the 29th Top Real Estate.

For R$ 10.2 million, the Parque Global unit has an area of ​​552 square meters, five bedrooms and five parking spaces. The launch price was R$ 18.5 thousand per m². With the incorporation, construction and commercialization of the group Bueno Netto, benx and Related do Brasil. The project is also in the sales portfolio of Abyara Brokers and gives Fernandez Mera, two real estate companies awarded this edition of the award. Parque Global is a high-end real estate complex in the Real Parque neighborhood, in the south of São Paulo.

The cheapest is Reserva Tarumã, included in the Green and Yellow House (CVA). THE Real Estate Business Tent, champion among the Top Imobiliário construction companies and runner-up in the Developers ranking, is responsible for the development, construction and sales of the project, launched in February 2021, in Guarulhos, in the metropolitan region. The condominium has 456 units, including 24 one-bedroom apartments, with an area of ​​42 m² and a price of R$ 133 thousand. On average, R$ 3.16 thousand per m².

Ten times higher is “the most expensive square meter in São Paulo, at R$ 32,500”, according to the director of Embraesp, Reinaldo Fincatti. There are 19 units of Mirage Ibirapuera, with 4 bedrooms and 238 m², located on Avenida República do Líbano, in the south zone. The ticket is R$ 7.7 million for each apartment.

The enterprise, with the incorporation, construction and sales of Toledo Ferrariwill also have 41 studios, with 20 m², whose launch price, which took place in October 2021, was R$ 360 thousand.

Reinaldo Fincatti finds it unusual that there are such disparate typologies – a smaller one, with studios, and a much larger one, with 4-bedroom apartments – in the same project. “I was even curious to see it,” he says. “But as a student of the real estate market, I would not advise mixing these two typologies.” The expected completion of the Mirage Ibirapuera works is November 2024.

Fincatti cites another development, with the same price of R$ 32.5 thousand per m². It is the Tumiaru 120, launched last December, which is 500 meters from the Ibirapuera park. It has 19 apartments, with 3 bedrooms and an area of ​​185 m², starting at R$ 6 million.

The readjustment in the sale prices of the apartments became a way to face the increase in the costs of construction. According to Fincatti, it is an attempt to make new projects of high and medium standards viable. On the other hand, there is an increase in the interest rate and a general loss of purchasing power of the public, ponders the director of Embraesp, emphasizing that “there is no point in increasing the value and reducing the speed of sales”.

The very high standard segment does not seem to suffer from the crisis in the economy. Still in the pre-launch phase, Helbor Jardins by Artefacto, in Jardim Europa, has 322 m² apartments with closed sales for R$ 42 thousand per square meter.

“The dollar has always been the reference in the very high standard”, evaluates the president of Abyara, Bruno Vivanco, who sees “a slingshot” in prices. “These are rare products and the trend towards super-luxury will continue.”

Among the big cities in the world, according to him, São Paulo is cheap. “In Miami, the high standard costs from 15,000 to 18,000 dollars per m², not to mention in New York, near Central Park, which is 100,000 dollars per m²”, he says, describing, among the best addresses in the city, the miolo do Itaim, Avenida República do Líbano, Rua Curitiba and the fringes of Ibirapuera Park. “These are the most expensive regions, at 8,000 dollars a meter.”

What would be a cut line that separates the higher segments? For the Director of Incorporations at Cyrela, Piero Sevilla, luxury and high standards do not necessarily have to do with the price of the apartment or its size. “It’s a mix of location, added value, differentiation and which audience it is intended for”, he argues. And he cites examples: “A R$ 3 million, in some cases, is not the very high standard, not even high, but medium-high. Other times, a R$ 1.5 million apartment, in the middle of Jardins, is of the highest standard.”

What is being sold is not just construction. “The design, architecture, location and added value make the difference in this categorization”, declares Cyrela’s sales director, Orlando Duarte.

records

Embraesp, after closing the numbers of the Annual Report, informs that the general sale value of the new projects, which arrived in the capital of São Paulo and the cities of Greater São Paulo, grew 56%. It went from BRL 29.9 billion in 2020 to BRL 46.8 billion in 2021.

In total area, the advance reached R$ 31%, reaching the mark of 7.9 million square meters, which will be delivered from 2024.

Embraesp director Reinaldo Fincatti highlights the record, with 96,914 units, surpassing by 17% the highest previous record registered in 2019, before the pandemic.

This information, with the number of developments and towers, separated by value zones and typologies, detailing the product segments, is part of Embraesp’s Annual Report, a database that is a reference for the real estate sector. Priced at R$606, it is available from this month.

Fincatti emphasizes the importance of economic properties, from the Casa Verde and Amarela program, which have a maximum sale price of R$ 264 thousand. “The low-income segment accounted for 47% of the units launched in 2021 in the city of São Paulo and the metropolitan region,” he says.