Prices fall 3% on uncertainty of future OPEC+ production

Stephanie Kelly; Noah Browning in London; Jeslyn Lerh in Singapore; and Arathy Somasekhar in Houston

Oil prices tumbled about 3% on Thursday as OPEC+ confirmed it would only increase production in August by as much as previously announced despite tight global supplies, but left the market wondering about future production.

Brent crude for September was down $3.42, or 3%, to close at $109.03 a barrel. The August contract, which expires on Thursday, dropped $1.45, or 1.3%, to close at $114.81 a barrel.

US crude (WTI) fell $4.02, or 3.7%, to close at $105.76 a barrel.

The OPEC+ producer group, including Russia, agreed on Thursday to stick to its production strategy after two days of meetings. The producers’ club avoided discussing politics from September onwards.

Previously, OPEC+ decided to increase production each month by 648,000 barrels per day (bpd) in July and August.

Price drops in the oil market were exacerbated as US traders adjusted positions ahead of the long weekend due to the 4th of July holiday.