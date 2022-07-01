Pro-Hiper, in Mogi das Cruzes, ceases to be a vaccination point as of this Friday

Pró-Hiper, located in Mogilar, in Mogi das Cruzes, closes vaccination activities this Thursday (30). As of tomorrow, the space is no longer an immunization point in the city. The doses will continue to be applied in health units.

According to the City Hall, the contract for the service of application of vaccines in space, signed during the pandemic of the new coronavirus, comes to an end this Thursday.

“I want to thank you for the important contribution and dedication of this team of professionals in the work of protecting the Mogiana population”, said the municipal secretary of Health, Zeno Morrone Junior.

Scheduling for vaccination against Covid-19 in Mogi das Cruzes continues to be carried out by the Click Vaccine. The Municipal Health Department opened, at 9 am, new vacancies for the application of different doses of the immunizer.

For elderly people aged 60 years and over (1st, 2nd, 3rd or 4th dose), pregnant women and women who have recently given birth (1st, 2nd or 3rd dose), the vaccine against Covid-19 continues to be applied without the need for prior appointment at any health center or Family Health Program unit from Monday to Friday, from 9 am to 4 pm.

Check out the vacancies that have been opened by the Department of Health of Mogi, according to the availability of doses:

4th dose (2nd booster) for people aged 50 to 59 (4 months after the last dose)

4th dose (2nd booster) for healthcare workers (4 months after last dose)

3rd dose (1st booster) for adults 18+ (4 months after 2nd dose)

3rd dose (1st booster) for 12-17 year olds (4 months after 2nd dose)

1st dose for adolescents (12 to 17 years) and adults (18+) not yet vaccinated

1st and 2nd dose for children aged 5 to 11 years (2nd dose of pediatric Pfizer 8 weeks after 1st dose; 2nd dose of Coronavac 28 days after 1st dose)

The flu

Influenza vaccination is allowed for the population over 6 months of age and also happens on demand. According to the City, the services depend on the availability of doses and operational capacity of each unit.

More information can be obtained from the SIS 160 contact.

