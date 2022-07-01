PSG announce the arrival of the first reinforcement for the season

Paris Saint-Germain confirmed the signing of their first reinforcement for the season. This Thursday, the French club announced the arrival of midfielder Vitinha, 22 years old and a player of the Portuguese national team.

In order to sign Vitinha, PSG had to pay his €40 million release from Porto for a five-year contract.

– I come from my best with Porto, where I won titles and was called up to the Portuguese national team, which is a dream come true. I want to continue to win titles and evolve my football – said the player to the French club’s website.

Also in an interview with PSG, Vitinha commented on his relationship with the Portuguese already present in the French squad. Paris Saint-Germain has Nuno Mendes and Danilo Pereira in their squad.

– I spoke with them a little and I can’t wait to see them again. I have many questions to ask. I know they will help me a lot in this beginning of work-she said.

Vitinha will have her second experience away from Portugal. Before the good season with the Porto shirt, the midfielder had a brief experience in the Premier League with the Wolverhampton shirt on loan.