Really! Wanessa Camargo already plans a child with Dado Dolabella and has the support of Zezé

Wanessa Camargo and Dado Dolabella’s relationship is so serious that they already plan to have a child together. Yes, the Camargo family had barely recovered from the surprise that they had gotten back together after 20 years apart, as they are now aware of this other news.

“Zezé has given her full support to her daughter. It’s a way of repaying her attitude towards her story with Graciele (Lacerda). Wanessa was the first of her children to accept her as a family”, says a source close to the Camargos.

WANESSA CAMARGO AND DADO DOLABELLA WHEN THEY DATED IN 2001 Photo: Rogério Domingues

Wanessa already has two children from her marriage to businessman Marcus Buaiz, ​​whose end was announced in early May. Dado Dolabella, meanwhile, is a father of three, but wants a fourth child. In 2020, when the actor was dating his cousin, Nina Dolabella, the two even consulted with some doctors to find out if there was any risk if she got pregnant.

The history of Dado Dolabella, who has already been accused by his ex, Luana Piovani, of aggression, does not scare Wanessa’s family. “He was never violent with her when they were dating,” says the same source. Among the Camargos, a consensus exists: the singer is in love again.

Wanessa Camargo at the resort in Goiás Photo: reproduction/ instagram

Wanessa Camargo spent the last few days at a hot water resort in the city of Rio Quente, in Goiás, the same state where Dado lives today, in Chapada dos Veadeiros.