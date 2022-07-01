Rede D’Or (RDOR3) and RD (RADL3) approve JCP, MRV (MRVE3) sells US assets; Vivo (VIVT3) and BRF (BRFS3) issue debentures and more

This Friday’s (1) corporate news highlights the payment of interest on equity (JCP) by Rede D’or (RDOR3) and Raia (RADL3).

Telefônica (VIVT3) and BRF (BRFS3) approved issuances of billionaire debentures.REDE

Omega (MEGA3) reported that the Actis fund acquired more than 12% of the company’s share capital.

MRV (MRVE3), in turn, sold US assets for $195 million.

D’Or Network (RDOR3)

The Board of Directors of Rede D’or (RDOR3) approved the distribution of R$ 219.3 million in interest on capital, or R$ 0.111 gross per share. Payment will be made on July 16th. The shares will be traded ex from the 7th of July.

Streak Drogasil (RADL3)

Raia Drogasil (RADL3) approved the payment of interest on equity (JCP) of R$74 million, or R$0.0449 gross per share. The shares will be traded ex-right from July 6th.

Telephone (VIVT3)

Telefônica’s board of directors (VIVT3) approves the seventh issue of debentures, in the amount of R$3.5 billion.

Board of Directors approved the fourth issue of debentures, in the amount of R$ 1.7 billion.

Omega Energy (MEGA3)

Ômega Energia (MEGA3) confirmed that the Actis fund bought 12.38% of the capital stock of the company, at a price of R$ 12.75 per share and moved R$ 905 million.

MRV (MRVE3) completed the sale of two developments in Florida (USA) with a general sales value (PSV) of US$ 195 million.

The assets sold were the Village at Tradition and Harbor Grove developments, owned by Resia (formerly AHS).

The joint sale of the projects represents a gross profit of US$ 71.6 million, implying an attractive cap-rate of 4.2% and a yield on cost of 6.7%, maintaining approximately the price levels of the sale of the previous project ( Coral Reef), highlights the XP review team.

CSN (CSNA3) informed that it concludes the purchase of Santa Ana Energética through CSN Cimentos and CSN Energia. The value was not revealed.

TC Traders Club (TRAD3)

In clarifications to B3, the company says that it disclosed, this Thursday (30), the material fact, informing about the existence of a video of unknown authorship, circulating in WhatsApp groups, where an actress dressed as a clown blames the company. and to certain employees the practice of illicit conduct, in alleged violation of capital market legislation.

Although the circulation of said video is not characterized as a material act or fact that occurred or related to the company’s business, the company understood by disclosing its clarifications in the format of a Material Fact in order to reestablish the truth in a broad and unrestricted way, in order to protect the shareholders and market participants that may be eventually harmed by the dissemination of fake news.

Valid (VLID3) sold assets from the payments and identification segments in the US to Giesecke+Devrient for an undisclosed amount.

Roger Solé Rafols, for personal reasons, presented last Thursday (30) his resignation from the position of member of the Company’s Board of Directors.

Dasa (DASA3) informed that the right to withdraw for the purchase of CDBB ends at the end of July and reimbursement will be R$ 6.30 per share.

In addition, Pedro de Godoy Bueno asked to resign from his position on the Board of Directors. Carlos de Barros Jorge Neto assumes the vacancy.

Pay Less (PGMN3)

Pague Menos (PGMN3) approved the issuance of R$500 million in 4-year debentures.

PDG Realty (PDGR3)

PDG Realty (PDGR3) schedules a meeting on August 1 to discuss a capital increase of R$409.5 million in a private issue of 266 million shares, at R$1.54 each.

The transaction will take place through capitalization of the credits held by the company’s creditors; current shareholders will have preemptive rights.

Being Educational (SEER3)

Ser Educacional (SEER3) bought Centro Universitário 7 de Setembro, in Fortaleza, for R$10 million.

Bank of America reduced its stake to 3.9% of CVC’s share capital.

Banco Clássico increased its stake to 15.6% in Cemig’s total capital, 30.07% of which are common and 8.34% are preferred.

SYN Prop & Tech.SA, formerly known as Cyrela Commercial Properties, announced on Thursday the purchase of 10% of startup CondoConta for US$ 4.46 million, according to a relevant fact to the market.

The startup acts as a digital bank for condominiums and offers services such as financing for works and equipment, insurance and guaranteed revenue from delinquent condominiums, SYN said.

“This acquisition is part of the strategy to diversify investments in technology companies that have synergy with the company,” SYN said in the material fact.

BR Properties (BRPR3)

The shareholders of real estate asset manager BR Properties (BRPR3) approved the sale by the company of a series of buildings and stakes in projects worth a total of BRL 5.92 billion to Canadian manager Brookfield, according to minutes of the meeting.

This week, the General Superintendence of the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade) recommended the approval, without restrictions, of the deal, announced in mid-May.

