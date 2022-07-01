Released the Share system for future accession to Pronampe — Portuguese (Brazil)

To obtain a loan from the National Support Program for Micro and Small Businesses (PRONAMPE), micro and small businesses must share their billing data with one of the financial institutions already integrated into the Federal Revenue’s Compartilha system.

The Share system, available on the e-CAC at www.gov.br/receitafederal, was launched today, June 30, so that all interested financial institutions can begin their integration process. Once this process is completed, the institution will be available in the system.

Ordinance RFB nº 191, published today (30) establishes the rules on the data that will be shared.

data sharing

The new data sharing model made available by the Federal Revenue is completely secure and complies with the rules of the General Data Protection Law (LGPD). Whoever has full control over the information shared is the data subject.

The implemented solution has already been evaluated by the National Data Protection Authority (ANPD) which, in its Technical Note No. 38/2022/CGF/ANPD, concluded that “[…] the processing of data to be carried out by the Federal Revenue through the Compartilha system is lawful, since there is a legal provision in art. 27, caput, of the LGPD, provided that it is carried out with the informed consent of the data subject. […]”.