Revenue pays 2nd batch of refund this Thursday

posted on 6/30/2022 12:17 pm / updated on 6/30/2022 12:19 pm



(credit: Marcello Casal Jr/Agência Brasil)

The IRS deposited this Thursday (6/30) the payments for the second batch of the Income Tax Refund. The RS 6.3 billion credit will be made available to 4,250,448 taxpayers.

Of this amount, R$ 2.7 billion will be paid to the beneficiaries who are part of the group with legal priority. Are they:

Elderly people over 80 years old (87,401);

Contributors between 60 and 79 years old (675,495);

Taxpayers with any physical or mental disability or serious illness (48,913);

Taxpayers whose main source of income is teaching (661,831).

In addition to the priority group, 2.76 million taxpayers were also included who submitted the declaration until 03/19/2022. The remainder of the amount released today also includes refunds of residual lots from previous years, that is, from taxpayers who fell into the fine mesh and later settled the accounts.

According to the IRS, taxpayers included in this second batch will receive the refund with an increase of 1% in relation to the amount indicated at the time of delivery of the declaration.

According to the calendar, payment for the next batches should take place on July 29, August 31 and September 30.





How to check my refund?

To find out if the refund is available, the taxpayer must access the Revenue page on the internet, click on “My Income Tax” and then on “Consult the Refund”.

The page presents guidelines and service delivery channels, allowing a simplified consultation or a complete consultation of the status of the declaration, through the processing extract, accessed on the e-CAC. If there is any pending in the declaration, the taxpayer can rectify the document, correcting the information that may be inconsistent.

When carrying out the consultation, the taxpayer will be able to know whether or not there are pending issues that prevent the payment of the refund, that is, if he fell into the so-called “fine mesh”. Declarations that present inconsistency are released only after being corrected by the citizen, or after the taxpayer presents proof that his declaration is correct.

Payment of the refund is made directly to the bank account informed in the declaration.

Update of values

According to Income Tax rules, the refund amount is updated by the Selic rate, which is 13.25% per year, accumulated from the month following the deadline for submitting the declaration until the month prior to payment, plus 1% in the month of deposit. That is, from the next batches, the Selic rate will also be applied in the calculation of the refund amounts to be deposited.

If the credit is not carried out, if the account informed is deactivated, for example, the amounts will be available for redemption for up to one year at Banco do Brasil. In this case, the taxpayer must schedule the credit of the amounts through the BB Portal, or by calling the Relationship Center.