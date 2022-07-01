Richarlison is announced by Tottenham and could become the club’s most expensive signing; see contract values ​​and time

Tottenham on Friday announced the signing of forward Richarlison, who has signed a five-year deal with Spurs.

Now it’s official: Richarlison is reinforcement of tottenham. The club announced this Friday (1st) the signing of the striker. According to the ESPNthe arrival of the Brazilian to the club should yield up to 60 million pounds (approximately R$380 million) to the coffers of Everton: 50 million pounds (BRL 317 million) fixed and more 10 million pounds (BRL 63 million) on triggers by performance goals.

One of the highlights of the latest edition of Premier LeagueRicharlison hit a five season contract with the Spurs.

“We are delighted to announce the signing of Richarlison, still subject to a work permit,” Tottenham said in a statement.

“Richarlison has completed his transfer from Everton to Tottenham for an undisclosed sum,” the Liverpool club wrote. “Everyone at Everton would like to thank Richarlison for his service and commitment during his time at the club.”

At 25, the Brazilian scored ten goals and five assists in 30 Premier League games for Everton last season, helping the club avoid an unprecedented relegation by closing out the competition in 16th place.

Richarlison has scored 53 times in 152 appearances for the Merseyside club since joining in 2018 from the watford. The deal with Everton provided for the former club to receive 10% of any future sales in excess of £40m.

Richarlison joins Tottenham as the club’s fourth signing this window, alongside Fraser Forster, Ivan Perisic and Yves Bissouma.

The north London club are also close to signing Clement Lenglet, on loan from Barcelona, ​​and Djed Spence, in a definitive deal with Middlesbrough, sources confirmed to ESPN.