RS government rules out raising taxes to compensate for loss of ICMS tax on gasoline

The government of Rio Grande do Sul said in a virtual press conference this Friday that the possibility of increasing other taxes is ruled out due to the loss of revenue that the management will have with the reduction of the Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS) of gasoline. As of today, there will be a 46% drop in taxation compared to June 30 for fuel, with the base price per liter going from R$1.5446 to R$0.8348, a reduction of 71 cents. From the measure, the effective rate on current consumer prices is below 14%.

The decrease is in addition to the R$ 0.11 in ICMS for diesel, already announced previously, which implies a drop in collection close to R$ 30 million per month. According to Governor Ranolfo Viera Júnior (PSDB), the way that the State will seek to compensate for the collection will be by cutting government spending, through decrees that should be issued in the coming weeks. “We are not going to increase other taxes to offset this one. We are going to readjust ourselves to this new reality (the reduction of ICMS)”, he says.

With the reduction of the ICMS on gasoline, the Gaucho government expects that the collection will have a loss of R$ 2.8 billion gross in the second half of this year. “We are very concerned about this approval (of ICMS reduction), as it is an opening in an election year. It is very dangerous in relation to fiscal responsibility, with 90 days left for the election, an approval of this nature in the federal legislature”, says the chief of the State Executive.

Ranolfo stressed that the loss in ICMS collection will not affect the civil service. “We do not run the risk of delaying the salary of civil servants this year, nor of not honoring commitments”, added the governor.

During the press conference, the State Finance Secretary, Marco Aurelio Cardoso, stressed that there is still no clarity on compensation by the Union in 2022, and it is uncertain how the ICMS reduction measure will impact public coffers in the long term. The member of the government also highlighted that, even with lower collection as of today, there is no danger of late payment for servers.

In relation to how much the reduction of ICMS for gasoline will impact the consumer’s pocket, the government of RS considers that “taxation values ​​are not mechanisms to reduce prices”. And that the drop in the value of fuel depends fundamentally on how the market acts. According to secretary Marco Aurelio Cardoso, if Petrobras, for example, ends up announcing a new increase, it may be that the public may not feel the effect of the lower ICMS. “It is not up to us to say what amount will be reduced”, he emphasized.

From this Friday, the ICMS reduction for diesel. The ICMS based on a liter of S-10 diesel should drop from R$0.58 to R$0.47.

Context of the new law

As has already been announced for diesel, the reference prices for the calculation of ICMS (tariff price) that were frozen since November 2021 for gasoline are no longer in force, and the average of the last five years until May takes effect. . According to the Confaz agreement signed by the States, this average is mobile and will be recalculated every month, except in the event of a supervening decision by the Federal Supreme Court (STF). The same agreement establishes identical calculation rules for premium gasoline and LPG.

In the case of Rio Grande do Sul, the reference price for calculating ICMS on regular gasoline, which is R$6.1796, will drop to R$4.9105 – about 30% below current consumer prices, currently close to at R$ 7.10.





