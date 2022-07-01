Rumor: God of War: Ragnarok Collector’s Edition Details

Facebook

God of War: Ragnarok is one of the most anticipated games by PlayStation users. Previously, we had the information that the game is slated for November and that the release date announcement would take place by the end of June. As we reached the end of the month and no information emerged, Cory Barlog said on his Twitter for fans to have patience and denied a postponement to 2023.

Now, according to insider Tom Henderson, a post on PlayStation.Blog was going to happen today (30) with the release date, pre-order and details of the collector’s editions. However, something made Sony postpone this, but at first everything is ready to be published, only a green light remains.

About the release date, there is no information yet, but it is speculated that it is November 11th. Aside from being a Friday (the usual day for Sony games to be released), it seems to be a day when there wouldn’t be any major launches planned.

However, we do have details of the collector’s edition of God of War: Ragnarok. In the same way as its predecessor and Horizon Forbidden Westthere would be two distinct editions.

Their names would be Collector’s Edition and Jotnar Edition. Both editions would have a 1:1 scale replica of Thor’s hammer Mjolnir.

According to the insider, the Jotnar Edition only comes with the hammer and game, while the Collector’s Edition comes with other parts like some emblems, a world map, and more. We believe this to be true, but it is possible that he changed the names: normally the Collector’s Edition is the more basic version of the two being offered.

Anyway, it remains to wait for an official announcement from Sony.