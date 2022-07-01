Safra Plan: R$340.8 billion to encourage agricultural production

The Federal Government launched last Wednesday (29) the 2022/2023 Crop Plan, with R$ 340.88 billion to support national agricultural production until June next year. The amount reflects an increase of 36% in relation to the previous Plan.

Of the total resources made available, R$ 246.28 billion will be allocated to funding and marketing, an increase of 39% over the previous year. Another R$ 94.6 billion will be for investments (+29%).

Funds with controlled interest total R$ 195.7 billion (up 18%) and with interest free R$ 145.18 billion (up 69%). The amount of equalized resources grew 31%, reaching R$ 115.8 billion in the next harvest.

The improvement of producer access to rural credit was ensured not only by the increase in the availability of resources, but also by the establishment of interest rates compatible with rural activity and at favored levels, compared to free market rates. With the economy’s basic interest rate (Selic) currently at 13.25%, we sought to preserve, as a priority, lower increases for Pronaf and Pronamp beneficiaries, ensuring adequate funding for these groups.

Photo: Getty Images

The next Safra Plan also bets on the diversification of funding sources, with the availability of more resources from the Letters of Credit for Agribusiness (LCA) for the acquisition of agribusiness credit rights. An increase was established, from 50% to 70%, in the ability to use LCA resources for the acquisition of these credit rights. The expectation is that the measure will generate a greater share of the private agri finance market, with the expansion of securities such as CPR, CDCA, CRA, in addition to LCA.

The Minister of Agriculture, Livestock and Supply, Marcos Montes, highlighted that the Safra Plan prioritizes family farming, small and medium-sized producers, credit lines for environmental sustainability and the expansion of storage on rural properties. According to him, the resources will help Brazil to do its part to meet the world demand for food.

“Our producers will place Brazil even more in the position of a great supplier of safe and quality food for Brazilians and for the world”, he said.

The secretary of Agricultural Policy at Mapa, Guilherme Bastos, presented the main figures for the Safra Plan, noting that all interest rates are below the Selic, with even more competitive credit for small and medium-sized farmers. According to him, since the beginning of the government, the allocation of controlled resources to these two publics has doubled.

Representing rural producers, the president of the OCB System, Márcio Lopes de Freitas, said that the 2022/2023 Crop Plan will contribute to a fertile cycle for Brazilian agriculture.