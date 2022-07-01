Sainz leads 2nd practice at the British GP, with Mercedes evolution | formula 1

The rain stopped and finally allowed the drivers to enjoy the Silverstone Circuit this Friday. And it was Ferrari who walked in the second free practice, which led with Carlos Sainz, with a 1m28s942 on the soft tyres. Mercedes, which brought important updates to its car, put Lewis Hamilton in second place in the session ahead of Lando Norris.

Championship leader Max Verstappen suffered from the strong wind and was not entirely sure of the car’s stability. He finished fourth in the session that closes the first day of activities at the Silverstone Circuit.

Carlos Sainz led the second free practice of the British GP

With the absence of rain, the teams were able to check the performance of the updates on their car; Sainz, for example, competed with flow vis – a viscous colored paint that illustrates the direction of airflow in the single seater – on the rear wing, as did Alexander Albon on the side of his Williams.

Mercedes, which changed the front suspension, devices on the car’s side exits (sidepods), the floor and the rear wing had an encouraging performance in the session. Although Hamilton reported a few bounces – a problem that also affected Fernando Alonso – the seven-time champion appeared in third halfway through the session and, in the final minutes, recorded the second-best time, 0s1 behind leader Sainz.

Despite the momentary appearance of Norris in the lead, the dispute for the best times remained concentrated between Leclerc and Sainz. Verstappen had as his best time a second place that was soon beaten by the Ferrari Spaniard. After some time in the midfield, the Dutchman moved up to fourth while his RBR teammate Pérez remained seventh.

Result of the second free practice of the British GP

The third and final free practice of the British GP will be this Saturday at 8 am. ge tracks everything in real time.

Ferrari also came to Silverstone with news. The main one was the modification of the rear wing, with less drag. According to Sainz himself, the objective is to face the speed of rival RBR.

Lando Norris’ tire change in the final half of practice brought back bad memories for the Briton, who was stuck in the pits for 36s6 at the Canadian GP 15 days ago. This time, one of the McLaren driver’s mechanics put the left rear tire upside down on the MCL36 wheel and the jack used in the pit stop still broke.