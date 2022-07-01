Santos has almost the entire squad to face Flamengo | saints

After adding ten absences in the 1-1 draw with Deportivo Táchira, last Wednesday, for the Sudamericana, Santos should have almost the entire squad available against Flamengo, this Saturday, at 19:00, in Vila Belmiro, for the 15th round of the Brazilian Championship.

Regarding the draw against Corinthians, in the last round of the Brasileirão, coach Fabián Bustos will have the return of goalkeeper João Paulo and midfielder Vinícius Zanocelo, who have already played against Deportivo Táchira.

In the duel against Táchira, Peixe did not have ten players, due to suspension, physical exhaustion or injury. Bustos said he hopes to have almost everyone against Flamengo.

– Three players did not travel because they were suspended (Lucas Barbosa, John and Léo Baptistão) and will be available for the Brasileirão. Two or three are in full physical recovery, coming off injuries. We must count on seven or eight who stayed (in Brazil). I believe that, yes, we will have the players recovered.

Serving suspension in the Copa Sudamericana, goalkeeper John, midfielder Lucas Barbosa and striker Léo Baptistão can be listed for the Brasileirão game.

Rodrigo Fernández and Marcos Leonardo showed physical wear after the sequence of games and were preserved. The striker must be a starter against Flamengo. The midfielder will be suspended due to the third yellow card.

Others returning to the team are defender Eduardo Bauermann and attacking midfielder Ricardo Goulart, who did not travel to Venezuela to perform specific physical work. There is also the possibility that Maicon, who has recovered from a right thigh injury, could be linked.

Right-back Madson, who has a left thigh injury, and midfielder Sandry, diagnosed with Covid-19, are expected to leave the team.

A probable Santos to face Flamengo has João Paulo, Auro, Maicon (Velázquez), Eduardo Bauermann and Lucas Pires (Felipe Jonatan); Camacho, Vinícius Zanocelo, Ângelo and Bruno Oliveira (Jhojan Julio); Leo Baptistao and Marcos Leonardo.

