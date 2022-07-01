São João do Recife, which starts this Friday (1st), publishes attractions

the programming of Sao Joao do Recife starts in this Friday (1st). artists like Maciel Melo, Irah Caldeira, Nando Cordel, Silverio Pessoa, Dona Glorinha do Coco, Cristina Amaral, Geraldinho Lins and Josildo Sáamong others, liven up the festivities until the 15th of July.
O Trindade site it will be the main center in June, with presentations on the main stage, plaster room, in addition to disputes in the gang pavilion. Postponed due to the heavy rains that hit Recife, the party still occupies 10 fairs spread across several neighborhoods of the city.
With a solidary profile, São João do Recife collects donations for families affected by the rains. Right at the entrance to the Site, there will be a collection point for non-perishable food, personal hygiene items and disposable diapers for babies.
Check out the schedule of São João do Recife 2022:
Trindade Site – Main Stage
Friday (1)
Master Zeca do Rolete
Bia Marinho
grass with honey
Maciel Melo
Cristina Amaral
Saturday (2)
Dona Glorinha do Coco
Rogério Rangel
In Singing and Poetry
Silverio Pessoa
Honey with Earth
Sunday (3)
Attractions on the Forró Walk:
Luizinho de Serra and Derico Laves (instrumental)
André Macambira
Roberto Cruz
Terezinha do Accordion
Benil Ramos
Pecinho Amorim
Petrúcio Amorim
Rogério Rangel
Josildo Sá
Irah Caldeira
Silverio Pessoa
Accordion Dudu
Thursday (7)
Master Rooster Black
Stick and String Band
Villains of Forró
Master Genaro
Nadia Maia
Friday (8)
Onildo Almeida
Violated Quintet
Forró do Muído
Terezinha do Accordion
Petrúcio Amorim
Saturday (9)
Lia de Itamaraca
Shrimp Salatiel
Aquarius Band
Beto Hortis
End of Fair Band
Sunday (10)
Zé de Teté
Maciel Salú
Irah Caldeira
Jorge de Altinho
Danilo Pernambucano
Thursday (14)
Adiel Luna
Passion’s Pharynx
Geraldinho Lins
Alcymar Monteiro
Fabiana Pimentinha
Friday (15)
Dona Del do Coco & Ciranda
Josildo Sá
Forrozão Santroppe
Nando Cordel
Santanna The Singer
Trindade Site – Plaster Room
Friday (1)
Augustine of the accordion
Luciano Ferraz
Ronaldo do Accordion
Forró Culé de Xá
Saturday (2)
100% Female Trio
Raimundo Santos and Forró do Rala Bucho
Aluízio do Acordeon and the Três do Forró
Band Seu Januário
Sunday (3)
cloth doll
Muniz do Drag Foot
Amauri Nascimento
Carlinhos Monte Verde
Thursday (7)
Forró das Cumade Trio
Ronaldo Aboiador
accordion sprig
Owl and its Tangarás
Friday (8)
forró of 3
Forró Sensation
Pecinho Amorim
Sevy Nascimento
Saturday (9)
Segnos Band
Bellas Marias Band
Lourenço Gato
Forró do Matulao
Sunday (10)
Iran Carlos
Trio Ideology
Manoelzinho do Accordion
Yago Santana and Forro de Maria
Smell Balaio
Thursday (14)
Trio Warm up your foot
Thiago Kehrle
Trio Pé de Serra Xodó Maior
Zelyto Madeira
Friday (15)
Virgulino Trio
marrying
Fredy and Mary
little blue
Decentralized Poles
Clay
Friday (1)
Coco dos Pretos
Letto do Cavaco
Luminar Band
Junina Brincants Show
Vinyl Gonzagueira
Delicate Band
Rodrigo Alves
Saturday (2)
Ciranda Dengosa
Valquiria Santana
Edilza Aires
Quadrilha Junina Arrocha o Nó
seductive
Toni Veras
Allison Marx
bongi
Friday (1)
Umbigada Coconut
Bandit Band
Dona Matuta gang
come with Elvis
Nono Germano
Kitara band
Saturday (2)
Imperial Ciranda
Walmir Chagas – O Véio Mangaba
Junina Menezes gang in Roça
lekinho
João Lacerda
Pure beauty
Brasilia Stubborn
Friday (1)
Stubborn Mermaids Group
Coconut Flower that Smells
Tuca Barros
Lumiar Junina Gang
Sheldon Ferrer
Lipe Lucena
Forró do Pìstolão
Saturday (2)
Master Jujuba do Coco
Diego Santana
Michelle Monteiro
Quadrilha Junina Mirim Evolution
Helton Lima
Roginho
Maria Lafaete
Lamb
Friday (1)
Recife Popular Ballet
Rodrigo Raposo
Emanuel Punctual
Sapeca Junina Gang
GerlaneLops
Balio de Cats
The Cubans
Saturday (2)
Ciranda do Egidio
Band Joy of Playing
nice cheese
Quadrilha Junina Origin Northeastern
Elvys Viana
Eduardo Moreno
Ed Carlos
Araçá Lagoon
Saturday (1)
Coco Santiago
Salustiano Family and the Enchanted Fiddle
Quadrilha Junina Matutinho Dancing
Accordion Dudu
Zuadões do Forró
André Rio
Sunday (1)
Really Ballet
Roberto Cruz
Quadrilha Junina Raízes
Luizinho de Serra
Derico Alves
Felipe Gabriel
See too
rock
Musician Randy Bachman recovers guitar in Japan stolen 46 years ago in Canada
North Forest