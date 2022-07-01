São João do Recife, which starts this Friday (1st), publishes attractions

the programming of Sao Joao do Recife starts in this Friday (1st). artists like Maciel Melo, Irah Caldeira, Nando Cordel, Silverio Pessoa, Dona Glorinha do Coco, Cristina Amaral, Geraldinho Lins and Josildo Sáamong others, liven up the festivities until the 15th of July.





O Trindade site it will be the main center in June, with presentations on the main stage, plaster room, in addition to disputes in the gang pavilion. Postponed due to the heavy rains that hit Recife, the party still occupies 10 fairs spread across several neighborhoods of the city.











With a solidary profile, São João do Recife collects donations for families affected by the rains. Right at the entrance to the Site, there will be a collection point for non-perishable food, personal hygiene items and disposable diapers for babies.





Check out the schedule of São João do Recife 2022:





Trindade Site – Main Stage





Friday (1)





Master Zeca do Rolete

Bia Marinho

grass with honey

Maciel Melo

Cristina Amaral





Saturday (2)





Dona Glorinha do Coco

Rogério Rangel

In Singing and Poetry

Silverio Pessoa

Honey with Earth





Sunday (3)





Attractions on the Forró Walk:

Luizinho de Serra and Derico Laves (instrumental)

André Macambira

Roberto Cruz

Terezinha do Accordion

Benil Ramos

Pecinho Amorim

Petrúcio Amorim

Rogério Rangel

Josildo Sá

Irah Caldeira

Silverio Pessoa

Accordion Dudu





Thursday (7)





Master Rooster Black

Stick and String Band

Villains of Forró

Master Genaro

Nadia Maia





Friday (8)





Onildo Almeida

Violated Quintet

Forró do Muído

Terezinha do Accordion

Petrúcio Amorim





Saturday (9)





Lia de Itamaraca

Shrimp Salatiel

Aquarius Band

Beto Hortis

End of Fair Band





Sunday (10)





Zé de Teté

Maciel Salú

Irah Caldeira

Jorge de Altinho

Danilo Pernambucano





Thursday (14)





Adiel Luna

Passion’s Pharynx

Geraldinho Lins

Alcymar Monteiro

Fabiana Pimentinha





Friday (15)





Dona Del do Coco & Ciranda

Josildo Sá

Forrozão Santroppe

Nando Cordel

Santanna The Singer





Trindade Site – Plaster Room





Friday (1)





Augustine of the accordion

Luciano Ferraz

Ronaldo do Accordion

Forró Culé de Xá





Saturday (2)





100% Female Trio

Raimundo Santos and Forró do Rala Bucho

Aluízio do Acordeon and the Três do Forró

Band Seu Januário





Sunday (3)





cloth doll

Muniz do Drag Foot

Amauri Nascimento

Carlinhos Monte Verde





Thursday (7)





Forró das Cumade Trio

Ronaldo Aboiador

accordion sprig

Owl and its Tangarás





Friday (8)





forró of 3

Forró Sensation

Pecinho Amorim

Sevy Nascimento





Saturday (9)





Segnos Band

Bellas Marias Band

Lourenço Gato

Forró do Matulao





Sunday (10)





Iran Carlos

Trio Ideology

Manoelzinho do Accordion

Yago Santana and Forro de Maria

Smell Balaio





Thursday (14)





Trio Warm up your foot

Thiago Kehrle

Trio Pé de Serra Xodó Maior

Zelyto Madeira





Friday (15)





Virgulino Trio

marrying

Fredy and Mary

little blue





Decentralized Poles





Clay





Friday (1)

Coco dos Pretos

Letto do Cavaco

Luminar Band

Junina Brincants Show

Vinyl Gonzagueira

Delicate Band

Rodrigo Alves





Saturday (2)





Ciranda Dengosa

Valquiria Santana

Edilza Aires

Quadrilha Junina Arrocha o Nó

seductive

Toni Veras

Allison Marx





bongi





Friday (1)

Umbigada Coconut

Bandit Band

Dona Matuta gang

come with Elvis

Nono Germano

Kitara band





Saturday (2)





Imperial Ciranda

Walmir Chagas – O Véio Mangaba

Junina Menezes gang in Roça

lekinho

João Lacerda

Pure beauty





Brasilia Stubborn





Friday (1)





Stubborn Mermaids Group

Coconut Flower that Smells

Tuca Barros

Lumiar Junina Gang

Sheldon Ferrer

Lipe Lucena

Forró do Pìstolão





Saturday (2)

Master Jujuba do Coco

Diego Santana

Michelle Monteiro

Quadrilha Junina Mirim Evolution

Helton Lima

Roginho

Maria Lafaete





Lamb





Friday (1)





Recife Popular Ballet

Rodrigo Raposo

Emanuel Punctual

Sapeca Junina Gang

GerlaneLops

Balio de Cats

The Cubans







Saturday (2)





Ciranda do Egidio

Band Joy of Playing

nice cheese

Quadrilha Junina Origin Northeastern

Elvys Viana

Eduardo Moreno

Ed Carlos





Araçá Lagoon





Saturday (1)





Coco Santiago

Salustiano Family and the Enchanted Fiddle

Quadrilha Junina Matutinho Dancing

Accordion Dudu

Zuadões do Forró

André Rio





Sunday (1)





Really Ballet

Roberto Cruz

Quadrilha Junina Raízes

Luizinho de Serra

Derico Alves

Felipe Gabriel





