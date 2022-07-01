“Sci-Fi Discounts” Campaign Launches Today on PlayStation Store

Sony has just launched a new campaign on the PlayStation Store in which you can purchase a series of great titles at reduced prices.

The campaign, called “Science Fiction Discounts”, will last until the 13th of July and Detroit: Become Human, Digimon World: Next Order, Fallout 4 and Generation Zero® are some of the games in the spotlight.

You can see below a summary of the main offers of the campaign:

Among Us: €2.99 (Formerly: €3.99);

Bayonetta & Vanquish 10th Anniversary Bundle: €13.99 (Previously: €39.99);

BioShock Infinite: The Complete Edition: €9.99 (Previously: €19.99);

Control: €8.99 (Before: €29.99);

Deep Rock Galactic PS4 & PS5: €17.99 (From: €29.99);

Detroit: Become Human: €14.99 (Before: €29.99);

Digimon World: Next Order: €9.59 (Before: €59.99);

EA STAR WARS™ TRIPLE SET: €29.69 (From: €89.99);

Fallout 4: €9.99 (Before: €19.99);

Generation Zero®: €10.49 (Before: €29.99);

JETT: The Far Shore: €17.99 (Before: €29.99);

Life is Strange: True Colors – PS4 & PS5 Deluxe Edition: €34.99 (From: €69.99);

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: PS4 & PS5 Digital Deluxe Edition: €39.99 (From: €79.99);

plants vs. Zombies™ Garden Warfare: €4.99 (From: €19.99);

Subnautica PS4 & PS5: €14.99 (Formerly: €29.99);

Titanfall™ 2: Ultimate Edition: €5.99 (From: €29.99);

XCOM® 2 Collection: €8.99 (Before: €89.99);

You can find more information about the “Science Fiction Discounts” campaign on the PlayStation Store website. Are you going to enjoy any of the games?