“Sci-Fi Discounts” Campaign Launches Today on PlayStation Store

Sony has just launched a new campaign on the PlayStation Store in which you can purchase a series of great titles at reduced prices.

The campaign, called “Science Fiction Discounts”, will last until the 13th of July and Detroit: Become Human, Digimon World: Next Order, Fallout 4 and Generation Zero® are some of the games in the spotlight.

You can see below a summary of the main offers of the campaign:

  • Among Us: €2.99 (Formerly: €3.99);
  • Bayonetta & Vanquish 10th Anniversary Bundle: €13.99 (Previously: €39.99);
  • BioShock Infinite: The Complete Edition: €9.99 (Previously: €19.99);
  • Control: €8.99 (Before: €29.99);
  • Deep Rock Galactic PS4 & PS5: €17.99 (From: €29.99);
  • Detroit: Become Human: €14.99 (Before: €29.99);
  • Digimon World: Next Order: €9.59 (Before: €59.99);
  • EA STAR WARS™ TRIPLE SET: €29.69 (From: €89.99);
  • Fallout 4: €9.99 (Before: €19.99);
  • Generation Zero®: €10.49 (Before: €29.99);
  • JETT: The Far Shore: €17.99 (Before: €29.99);
  • Life is Strange: True Colors – PS4 & PS5 Deluxe Edition: €34.99 (From: €69.99);
  • Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: PS4 & PS5 Digital Deluxe Edition: €39.99 (From: €79.99);
  • plants vs. Zombies™ Garden Warfare: €4.99 (From: €19.99);
  • Subnautica PS4 & PS5: €14.99 (Formerly: €29.99);
  • Titanfall™ 2: Ultimate Edition: €5.99 (From: €29.99);
  • XCOM® 2 Collection: €8.99 (Before: €89.99);

You can find more information about the “Science Fiction Discounts” campaign on the PlayStation Store website. Are you going to enjoy any of the games?

