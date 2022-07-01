Sculpture ‘The Thinker’, by Rodin, sells for R$58 million at auction in Paris | Pop & Art

A sculpture of “The Thinker”, by artist Auguste Rodin, one of the most iconic works of art in the world, sold for 10.7 million euros (about R$ 58 million) at an auction in Paris this Thursday ( 30). According to experts, the estimate was that it would reach R$ 77 million.

There are a number of versions of “O Pensador” made by the artist, in different sizes. The most famous, 1m80 tall, is located in the garden of the Rodin Museum in Paris.

The record for a sculpture of the work was set at a Sotheby’s auction in New York in 2013, when one piece sold for $15.3 million.

'The Thinker' by Rodin — Photo: Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

When it was conceived by Rodin in 1880, in its original size of approximately 70 cm, “The Thinker” was called “The Poet”, and was thought of as an element to crown the “Gate of Hell”, another great work of the French sculptor. .

The sculpture initially depicted Dante, the medieval Italian poet and author of the Divine Comedy, as he leaned forward to observe the circles of Hell, while meditating on his work.

'The Thinker' by Rodin — Photo: Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

Although it continued in its place at the monumental Porta do Inferno, “O Pensador” was exhibited individually in 1888 and then became an independent work.

The statue was enlarged in 1904, and monumental, life-size versions of the work, such as the one on display at the Rodin Museum, proved even more popular, with the image of a man lost in thought but whose muscular body suggests great ability. of action.

The piece sold this Thursday by Christie’s was the size of the original model.