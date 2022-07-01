See how senators voted in the Kamikaze PEC – 06/30/2022 – Market

​Despite criticism of the electoral nature of the measures, opposition senators, linked to former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), and pre-candidate Simone Tebet (MDB-MS) voted in favor of the PEC (proposed amendment to the Constitution) that institutes a state of emergency and opens public coffers to boost social benefits.

The senators’ support helped President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), who is seeking re-election, to set his spending agenda outside the fiscal rules. The president tries to improve his electoral performance a few weeks before the official start of the campaign.

The chief executive appears in second place in polls of voting intentions, behind Lula.

Although the measure may benefit Bolsonaro, PT voters voted in favor of the PEC. All seven senators of the party said “yes” to the proposal, among them Jaques Wagner (BA), a member of Lula’s campaign.

“If the trend catches on, governments, at the end of their term, will create chaos at the beginning of the year, to, at the end, take the goat out of the room and try to have an electoral recovery. conceptually, of course, this cannot outweigh the need for benefits. I make that very clear, so that I won’t be accused of it. It’s just a wake-up call,” said minority leader Senator Jean Paul Prates (PT-RN) , who also voted in favor of the PEC.

The pre-candidate Simone Tebet, who was chosen as the name of the third way bloc, justified her vote in favor of the proposal stating that Brazilians are starving and need help.

“Those who are hungry are in a hurry,” said the senator. “Our institutional and political role we are doing in the Federal Senate, but we are doing it within what was offered to us. And here I want to say, very objectively: this is the right path with regard to this dramatic issue that the Brazil is living.”

The senator, on the other hand, criticized the rapid processing of the proposal in the Senate, which prevented a better assessment of the inclusion of the state of emergency in the text.

“We can deliver a project like this in the same time, as we are doing today, but between yesterday and today, we could have forwarded it here to the Constitution and Justice Commission, which could have summoned its members in an extraordinary way, I I’m a member of it, and we could resolve there at least two or three items that were presented here,” said Tebet.

The pre-candidate voted in favor of the proposal, following the position of the MDB bench, the largest in the Senate, with 12 parliamentarians. Everyone supported Bolsonaro’s PEC.

Constant targets of the president during the CPI (Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) of Covid, senators Omar Aziz (PSD-AM), who chaired the collegiate, and Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP), vice president, also voted in favor.

Senator Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL), who was the CPI’s rapporteur, did not vote because he is licensed from the position, but his alternate, Rafael Tenório (MDB-AL), also said “yes” to the proposal.

The PEC gives the government the go-ahead to boost social programs until the end of the year without running into restrictions in the electoral law, which exist to prevent the use of the public machine in favor of any candidate. The kindnesses will have a total cost of R$ 41.25 billion.

The measures will be carried out outside the spending ceiling, the rule that limits the growth of expenses to the variation of inflation. They will also be free from the constraints provided for in the LRF (Fiscal Responsibility Law) and in the LDO (Budget Guidelines Law).

The proposal was approved in two rounds by the Senate on Thursday night (30) with the opposite vote only of Senator José Serra (PSDB-SP).

The package initially provided for measures to reduce the rise in fuel prices. However, in the last week, the PEC has turned into a package of kindnesses in the year that Jair Bolsonaro will seek reelection.

It foresees measures such as raising the value of Auxílio Brasil to R$ 600 this year and eliminating the waiting list for the benefit. It also includes the payment of an allowance of R$ 1,000 for truck drivers, an allowance for taxi drivers and a double transfer to beneficiaries of the Auxílio Gás.

as anticipated the Sheet, the text of the PEC includes the declaration of a state of emergency to legally support the creation of new benefits and the expansion of programs. The mechanism seeks to circumvent the prohibitions provided for in the electoral legislation.

Who voted in favor of the PEC:

Eliziane Gama (Citizenship-MA) Confúcio Moura (MDB-RO) Eduardo Braga (MDB-AM) Fernando Bezerra Coelho (MDB-PE) Giordano (MDB-SP) Jader Barbalho (MDB-PA) Jarbas Vasconcelos (MDB-PE) Marcelo Castro (MDB-PI) Nilda Gondim (MDB-PB) Rafael Tenorio (MDB-AL) Rose de Freitas (MDB-ES) Simone Tebet (MDB-MS) Veneziano Vital do Rego (MDB-PB) Acir Gurgacz (PDT-RO) Leila Barros (PDT-DF) Weverton (PDT-MA) Carlos Portinho (PL-RJ) Carlos Viana (PL-MG) Flavio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ) Jorginho Mello (PL-SC) Marcos Rogério (PL-RO) Romario (PL-RJ) Wellington Fagundes (PL-MT) Álvaro Dias (Podemos-PR) Eduardo Girão (Podemos-CE) Flávio Arns (Podemos-PR) Jorge Kajuru (Podemos-GO) Lasier Martins (Podemos-RS) Marcos do Val (Podemos-ES) Oriovisto Guimarães (Podes-PR) Styvenson Valentine (Podemos-RN) Eliane Nogueira (PP-PI) Elmano Ferrer (PP-PI) Esperidião Amin (PP-SC) Katia Abreu (PP-TO) Luis Carlos Heinze (PP-RS) Mailza Gomes (PP-AC) Margareth Buzetti (PP-MT) Zenaide Maia (PROS-RN) Dario Berger (PSB-SC) Dr. Eudocia (PSB-AL) Luiz do Carmo (PSC-GO) Alexandre Silveira (PSD-MG) Angelo Coronel (PSD-BA) Daniella Ribeiro (PSD-PB) Lucas Barreto (PSD-AP) Nelsinho Trad (PSD-MS) Omar Aziz (PSD-AM) Otto Alencar (PSD-BA) Sergio Petecão (PSD-AC) Vanderlan Cardoso (PSD-GO) Alessandro Vieira (PSDB-SE) Izalci Lucas (PSDB-DF) Mara Gabrilli (PSDB-SP) Plínio Valério (PSDB-AM) Tasso Jereissati (PSDB-CE) Fabiano Contarato (PT-ES) Jacques Wagner (PT-BA) Jean Paul Prates (PT-RN) Paulo Paim (PT-RS) Paulo Rocha (PT-PA) Rogério Carvalho (PT-SE) Fernando Collor (PTB-AL) Roberto Rocha (PTB-MA) Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP) Mecias de Jesus (Republicans-RR) Chico Rodrigues (Union Brazil-RR) Davi Alcolumbre (Brazil-AP Union) Eduardo Velloso (Brazil-AC Union) Fabio Garcia (Union Brazil-MT) Reguffe (Brazil-DF Union) Soraya Thronicke (Brazil-MS Union)

Who voted against the PEC: