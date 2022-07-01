See ranking of investments in the 1st semester – 06/30/2022 – Market

The high interest rates put the CDB (Certificado de Depósito Bancário) offered by medium-sized banks in the position of best financial investment in the country in the first half of 2022, according to a survey by investment search engine Yubb.

The average remuneration of this type of CDB was 6.78% between January and June of this year, corresponding to 126% of the CDI (Interbank Deposit Certificate), which increased 5.36% in the same period. CDI is a debt security traded exclusively between banks whose interest rate serves as a reference for the credit market.

CDBs from medium-sized banks were also the only investments, among those considered in the survey, with a performance superior to the one accumulated in the preview of the official inflation (IPCA-15) of the period, of 5.65%.

Among the 16 options analyzed, the last two positions were with the cryptocurrencies bitcoin and ethereum, which closed the semester with losses of 62.87% and 74.31%, respectively.

Still following inflation closely, the Selic Treasury showed a gain of 5.58%. The CDB contracted through large banks yielded 4.29% to investors. Institutions of this size usually offer yields lower than the entire CDI.

Dividends paid to shareholders proved to be a crisis-resistant option this semester. The Idiv (Dividend Index) of B3, the Brazilian Stock Exchange, yielded 4.58%.

The most popular investment in the country, the savings account yielded 3.63% and was among the few applications with positive variation in the period, without considering the advance of inflation. See the full survey below:

Variable income delivered significant losses for almost all investments made in the first six months of 2022.

Even the dollar, which in June delivered its biggest monthly appreciation since March 2020, did not rise strongly enough to offset first-quarter losses. Thus, the American currency had a semi-annual decline of 5.69%.

In the stock market, the Ibovespa, reference of the Brazilian Stock Exchange, fell 5.99% in the semester. The result of the first half of the year was severely worsened by the performance in the second quarter, when the indicator sank 17.88%.

This was the worst result since the 36.86% dip at the end of the first quarter of 2020.

With a monthly drop of 11.5%, the Ibovespa also had its worst month in June since the 29.9% drop in March 2020, when the confirmation of the pandemic caused panic among investors.

The world market is going through a moment of great volatility and aversion to investments in variable income, considered more risky.

To face the highest inflation in four decades, the Fed (Federal Reserve, the American central bank) has been accelerating the escalation of interest in the country, increasing fears that this credit crunch could trigger a recession in the US, damaging the entire world economy.

The movement currently triggered by the Fed is against the injection of liquidity carried out by the monetary authority during the most serious periods of the pandemic. The volume of money available on the market at the time helped boost risky applications such as cryptocurrencies.

The Fed’s monetary tightening, therefore, is primarily responsible for reversing the earnings trend, according to Ayron Ferreira of Titanium Asset, which specializes in crypto assets.

“The macroeconomic scenario and the prolongation of global tension, with the increasingly strong signs of a recession, continue as an important driver for reinforcing risk aversion and decreasing consumer confidence with high inflation consolidating around the world”, commented Ferreira.